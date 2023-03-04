Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Ben Wang (9) from Dublin making a ferris wheel from LEGO with e2 Young Engineers. Children took part in Workshops at Engineering Ireland's offices in Dublin to mark the start of STEPS Engineering week running til 10 March. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

WORLD

Xinhua News Agency / PA Images People seen this today in the debris of damaged houses at a residential area near the site of a fuel storage explosion in Jakarta, Indonesia. Xinhua News Agency / PA Images / PA Images

#UKRAINE: Russia’s defence minister inspected the front line in eastern Ukraine, the defence ministry said today, with the battle for Bakhmut raging and the US offering to pump more money into Kyiv’s survival.

#GREECE: The station manager involved in Greece’s worst-ever train disaster had his court appearance postponed by a day as the country braced for more mass protests over the crash that killed at least 57 people.

#INDONESIA: Resident’s searched through the remains of their charred homes today following a fire at a Jakarta fuel storage depot it said killed at least 18 people, including two children.

PARTING SHOT

Please take a look at the below video and enjoy the rubbish music. That is, music made by Paraguay’s Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, who use instruments made from waste and transform ‘trash into music’, in a bid to generate awareness about the environment.

ICYMI: The musicians who make up Paraguay's Recycled Orchestra of Cateura use instruments made from waste and transform ‘trash into music,’ in a bid to generate awareness about the environment https://t.co/xOrO8GQL3p pic.twitter.com/bPyiEpeKmG — Reuters (@Reuters) March 4, 2023