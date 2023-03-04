Advertisement

Saturday 4 March 2023
# The Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
29 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

engineers. 391 copy Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Ben Wang (9) from Dublin making a ferris wheel from LEGO with e2 Young Engineers. Children took part in Workshops at Engineering Ireland's offices in Dublin to mark the start of STEPS Engineering week running til 10 March. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

  • A coalition of GPs and educators called for urgent action to fund and develop undergraduate placements for doctors to help address the crisis facing the service.
  • Tributes were paid to the veteran Republican activist, campaigner and former editor of An Phoblacht Rita O’Hare, who died last night, age 80.
  • Police in the north were investigating after a “substantial” sum of money was stolen from an ATM in Portadown, Co Armagh.
  • Former RTÉ pundit Brent Pope opened up about his time spent in a psychiatric hospital, calling for greater awareness and support for people struggling with their own issues.
  • Alliance leader Naomi Long warned that her party is willing to test the legality of Stormont’s “discriminatory” voting structures.
  • A former member of NPHET said that in the future more consideration needs to be given to the long term societal consequences of short-term measures to combat the spread of infection.
  • DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said the party’s deliberations on the Windsor Framework will not be knocked off course by rhetoric and will instead be grounded in reality.
  • Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that the Ballyseedy massacre was one of the lowest points in Ireland’s national history, and was premeditated murder. 

 WORLD

indonesia-jakarta-fire-aftermath Xinhua News Agency / PA Images People seen this today in the debris of damaged houses at a residential area near the site of a fuel storage explosion in Jakarta, Indonesia. Xinhua News Agency / PA Images / PA Images

#UKRAINE: Russia’s defence minister inspected the front line in eastern Ukraine, the defence ministry said today, with the battle for Bakhmut raging and the US offering to pump more money into Kyiv’s survival.

#GREECE: The station manager involved in Greece’s worst-ever train disaster had his court appearance postponed by a day as the country braced for more mass protests over the crash that killed at least 57 people.

#INDONESIA: Resident’s searched through the remains of their charred homes today following a fire at a Jakarta fuel storage depot it said killed at least 18 people, including two children.

 PARTING SHOT

Please take a look at the below video and enjoy the rubbish music. That is, music made by Paraguay’s Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, who use instruments made from waste and transform ‘trash into music’, in a bid to generate awareness about the environment.

Making a difference

