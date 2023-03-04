Police investigating after 'substantial' sum of money stolen from forecourt ATM

POLICE IN THE north are investigating after a “substantial” sum of money was stolen from an ATM in Portadown, Co Armagh.

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses following the incident, which took place in the early hours of yesterday morning at a service station on the Dungannon Road area of Portadown.

Just before 8.15am, it was reported to police that two men had entered the forecourt of the service station early in the morning.

“It was reported that damage was caused to the ATM bunker door and ATM machine located and a substantial sum of money was taken during the incident,” said detective chief inspector Richard Thornton.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at that time, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 292 03/03/23.

People with information can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

The theft comes after £94,000 (€106,000) was stolen last from from a cash machine outside a petrol station in Co Tyrone.