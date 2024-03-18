Here's What Happened Today: Bank Holiday Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal brings you today’s top stories.

IRELAND

Rose Dugdale Eamonn Farrell Eamonn Farrell

A man in his forties has been arrested today on suspicion of the murder of Kenneth Fetherston almost 15 years ago.

almost 15 years ago. Rose Dugdale , an English millionaire’s daughter who joined the IRA in the 1970s, has died.

, an English millionaire’s daughter who joined the IRA in the 1970s, has died. Gardaí have confirmed the death of a teenage girl in Dublin city yesterday evening after emergency services were called to an area near the 3 Arena.

in Dublin city yesterday evening after emergency services were called to an area near the 3 Arena. The Government has been accused of failing to protect one of the country’s most ancient sites months after it was subjected to a shocking act of vandalism, a Noteworthy investigation has revealed.

months after it was subjected to a shocking act of vandalism, a Noteworthy investigation has revealed. Former jockey, business woman and Dancing with the Stars winner Nina Carberry will seek Fine Gael’s nomination to run in the European elections this June.

will seek Fine Gael’s nomination to run in the European elections this June. Gardaí are investigating a serious assault that took place in Cobh, Cork on the evening of Friday 15 March in which a man was left in a critical condition.

on the evening of Friday 15 March in which a man was left in a critical condition. Pharmacists have said they are “primed, resourced and ready” to contribute to the government’s newly announced MMR Catch-up Vaccination Programme in order to stave off an outbreak of measles in Ireland.

WORLD

Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail al-Ghoul Al Jazeera Al Jazeera

#GAZA: A UN agency has warned that famine is imminent in Northern Gaza and may occur anytime between mid-March and May of this year. It comes as Israel’s military today ordered civilians to leave the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza city as it launches a raid on the heathcare facility.

#RUSSIA: After an election that offered Russians no genuine alternative, Vladimir Putin has been reinstated as the country’s president, securing another six years.

#TRUMP: Donald Trump’s lawyers have today told a New York appeal court that it is impossible for him to post a bond covering the full amount of his 454-million-dollar (£356 million) civil fraud judgment while he appeals.

#AL JAZEERA: News organisation Al Jazeera has demanded the release of one of its journalists, who the organisation claims was beaten and arrested by Israeli forces while reporting on the raid today at Gaza’s largest hospital.

PARTING SHOT

After a busy St. Patrick’s Day across the country yesterday, the festivities continued in some parts.

Jahnaida Innis and Holly Edward from the UK were pictured in Temple Bar still celebrating the last of the weekend.

Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov