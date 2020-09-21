#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 21 September 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Monday 21 Sep 2020, 9:00 PM
13 minutes ago 1,242 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5211417

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Friends Brendan Brogan and Dan Ryan enjoy their pints in McDonnells Pub in Newbridge in Kildare as wet pubs were allowed reopen outside Dublin Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

People queue at the entrance of the Old Bailey court in London as the Julian Assange extradition hearing to the US continues. Source: Frank Augstein/PA Images

#WINTER: The UK is at a Covid “tipping point” with a risk of 50,000 new daily cases by mid-October.

#SORRY: Ellen DeGeneres has addressed toxic workplace allegations in her show’s opening monologue.

#SUPREME COURT: Joe Biden hit out at Donald Trump and the Republicans for trying to push through a replacement for the late Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

PARTING SHOT

Schitt’s Creek was the big winner at the Emmy’s last night, taking home nine awards. 

If you’re like myself and didn’t even hear of it until last night, the Guardian has this piece on what has made it such a popular TV show

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

