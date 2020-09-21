Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A further 188 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland today, including 76 in Dublin.
- Public health officials here have urged people to reduce their close contacts by half over the next week
- Northern Ireland has introduced limits on household indoor gatherings to tackle a Covid-19 spike.
- Residents at Oliver Bond Street were contacted by Dublin City Council about breaches in Covid-19 guidelines four days before a party took place outside the complex.
- Gemma O’Doherty could face further criminal charges over a bridge protest in Wicklow.
- Pubs have promised to prioritise safety on the big re-opening day for many across the country (outside Dublin).
- Patrick Quirke’s appeal against his conviction for the murder of Bobby Ryan will be heard next month.
- Online grocery sales are booming but an “increased sense of security” is driving us back into supermarkets.
- Irish Rail is recruiting for new train drivers.
INTERNATIONAL
#WINTER: The UK is at a Covid “tipping point” with a risk of 50,000 new daily cases by mid-October.
#SORRY: Ellen DeGeneres has addressed toxic workplace allegations in her show’s opening monologue.
#SUPREME COURT: Joe Biden hit out at Donald Trump and the Republicans for trying to push through a replacement for the late Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
Schitt’s Creek was the big winner at the Emmy’s last night, taking home nine awards.
If you’re like myself and didn’t even hear of it until last night, the Guardian has this piece on what has made it such a popular TV show.
COMMENTS