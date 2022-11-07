Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 13°C Monday 7 November 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

1 hour ago 1,173 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND 

0044 Kil Fire A fire broke out a last night at Kill Equestrian Centre, outside Kill village, where it planned to house Ukrainian refugees Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

  • Heads of states and governments from around the globe, including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, are in Egypt to attend a two-day World Leaders Summit at COP27, an international climate conference.
  • Met Éireann has placed several counties under wind and rain warnings as Cork city is experiencing flooding this evening due to persistent heavy rain.
  • The Taoiseach has said the Government is to consult tech giants whose Ireland-based employees are at risk of redundancy.
  • The Irish State is to sell off a further 8% of its stake in AIB, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has announced.
  • Eurozone finance ministers will next month vote for the next President of the Eurogroup, with Paschal Donohoe seeking a second term.
  • The HSE will this month begin a data notification programme relating to the criminal cyber-attack on the HSE in May 2021. 
  • The widow of a Garda officer killed by the IRA has dismissed comments by Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald that there is no comparison between the IRA and gangland criminals.
  • A taxi driver accused of participating in the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne said “thank god” when gardaí arrived at his house to tow his car two weeks after the shooting and blessed himself, the Special Criminal Court was told today.
  • A man has been arrested on the suspicion of the murder of a 65-year-old man in Co Westmeath late last month.
  • Measures to keep all poultry and captive birds indoors to prevent the spread of bird flu have come into force.

INTERNATIONAL

prime-minister-rishi-sunak-addresses-delegates-during-the-cop27-summit-at-sharm-el-sheikh-egypt-picture-date-monday-november-7-2022 British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses delegates during the Cop27 summit at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#TORIES: Rishi Sunak has defied calls to sack Gavin Williamson despite conceding the senior minister’s threatening and abusive texts to a colleague are “not acceptable”.

#UKRAINE: Ukraine has announced it has received more air defence systems from Western military allies.

#CHURCH: 11 former o  serving French bishops have been accused of sexual violence, including the former bishop of Bordeaux who has confessed to assaulting a minor 35 years ago, a senior church body has announced. 

#KOREA: South Korea’s former president Moon Jae-in is seeking to give up two dogs gifted to him by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, citing a lack of support from Seoul, his office said today.

PARTING SHOT

file-photo-dated-2342022-of-peter-kay-who-has-announced-his-return-to-stand-up-comedy-with-his-first-live-tour-in-12-years-the-comedian-who-has-been-largely-absent-from-the-public-eye-for-the-last Comedian Peter Kay Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy with his first live tour in 12 years to visit Dublin and Belfast.

The 49-year-old comedian, who has been largely absent from the public eye for the last four years, will embark on an arena tour spanning from this December to August 2023.

It will be his first live tour since 2010, when he scored the Guinness World Record for the biggest selling run of all time, playing to more than 1.2 million people.

