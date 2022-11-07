Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

A fire broke out a last night at Kill Equestrian Centre, outside Kill village, where it planned to house Ukrainian refugees Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses delegates during the Cop27 summit at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#TORIES: Rishi Sunak has defied calls to sack Gavin Williamson despite conceding the senior minister’s threatening and abusive texts to a colleague are “not acceptable”.

#UKRAINE: Ukraine has announced it has received more air defence systems from Western military allies.

Advertisement

#CHURCH: 11 former o serving French bishops have been accused of sexual violence, including the former bishop of Bordeaux who has confessed to assaulting a minor 35 years ago, a senior church body has announced.

#KOREA: South Korea’s former president Moon Jae-in is seeking to give up two dogs gifted to him by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, citing a lack of support from Seoul, his office said today.

PARTING SHOT

Comedian Peter Kay Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Peter Kay has announced his return to stand-up comedy with his first live tour in 12 years to visit Dublin and Belfast.

The 49-year-old comedian, who has been largely absent from the public eye for the last four years, will embark on an arena tour spanning from this December to August 2023.

It will be his first live tour since 2010, when he scored the Guinness World Record for the biggest selling run of all time, playing to more than 1.2 million people.