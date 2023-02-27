Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#ISRAEL: Israel has sent hundreds more troops to the occupied West Bank, a day after a Palestinian gunman killed two Israelis and settlers rampaged through a Palestinian town.
#DEATH: Former British MP Betty Boothroyd, the first woman to be elected Speaker of the House of Commons in Westminster, has died at age 93.
#SHIPWRECK: Rescue crews have been searching for dozens of people believed to be missing after a boat carrying migrants broke apart off Italy’s southern coast, leaving at least 62 people dead.
The Northern Lights brightened up the sky over parts of Ireland last night, bringing delight for those who managed to spot it.
An epic #aurora display tonight over #Sligo— Gerry O'Donnell (@gerryodonnell0) February 26, 2023
More to follow... @CarlowWeather @barrabest @rtenews @MetEireann #rteweather #auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/eSC2mTrsF9
