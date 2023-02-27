Advertisement

Monday 27 February 2023
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
46 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

taoiseach-leo-varadkar-speaking-to-the-media-at-government-buildings-in-dublin-following-the-announcement-that-european-commission-president-ursula-von-der-leyen-and-prime-minister-rishi-sunak-have-s Alamy Stock Photo Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking to the media at Government Buildings in Dublin this evening Alamy Stock Photo

  • The EU and UK have struck a deal to revise the Northern Ireland Protocol arrangement.
  • The PSNI has made a fresh appeal for help with a reward for information to catch suspects involved in the shooting of an off-duty police officer in Co Tyrone.
  • Former taoiseach Enda Kenny has been diagnosed with cancer but is expected to make a full recovery
  • An inmate who died in custody at Castlerea Prison did not receive CPR for almost seven minutes after collapsing due to delays in retrieving a key to open his cell, an investigation has found.
  • A man who who sexually abused his younger sister during their childhood attacked her for the final time 10 years later while she was heavily pregnant, the Central Criminal Court has heard.
  • A former member of Nphet has stated that making vaccines for Covid-19 a legal obligation should have been considered.
  • Electric Ireland is reducing bills for businesses from the start of March, the company has confirmed.
  • Former RTÉ athletics commentator Tony O’Donoghue has died.

INTERNATIONAL

prime-minister-rishi-sunak-and-european-commission-president-ursula-von-der-leyen-during-a-press-conference-at-the-guildhall-in-windsor-berkshire-following-the-announcement-that-they-have-struck-a-d Alamy Stock Photo British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen making a statement about the Northern Ireland Protocol at Windsor, Berkshire today Alamy Stock Photo

#ISRAEL: Israel has sent hundreds more troops to the occupied West Bank, a day after a Palestinian gunman killed two Israelis and settlers rampaged through a Palestinian town.

#DEATH: Former British MP Betty Boothroyd, the first woman to be elected Speaker of the House of Commons in Westminster, has died at age 93.

#SHIPWRECK: Rescue crews have been searching for dozens of people believed to be missing after a boat carrying migrants broke apart off Italy’s southern coast, leaving at least 62 people dead.

PARTING SHOT

The Northern Lights brightened up the sky over parts of Ireland last night, bringing delight for those who managed to spot it.

Hayley Halpin
