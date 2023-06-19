Advertisement

Monday 19 June 2023
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Monday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
26 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

chloe-morey-speaks Ben Brady / INPHO Inter-county players in attendance at a landmark press conference commenced at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

  • President Michael D Higgins has apologised for “any offence which he may have inadvertently caused” to the chair of an upcoming four-day public consultation on security policy.
  • An all-out strike of retained firefighters that was due to take effect at midnight tonight has been called off after the Labour Court agreed to hold a formal hearing next Monday.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told a conference that a border poll would “probably be defeated” if one were held now and that this would present a problem for those in favour of unification. 
  • Garda watchdog investigators have sent a file to the DPP to determine if a member of the Armed Support Unit should be charged in the shooting dead of George Nkencho.
  • The operators of a Limerick-based fast-food restaurant have claimed before the High Court that Supermac’s founder Pat McDonagh is trying to destroy their business.
  • 16 motorists were fined a total of €261,000 today after failing to appear in court and ignoring hundreds of unpaid M50 tolls.
  • Hundreds of people have attended the funeral for a mother-of-four who was killed after being struck by a train last week.
  • Liam Brady is set to retire as a soccer pundit for RTÉ tonight after 25 years analysing games. 
  • Senior inter-county ladies football and camogie panels will “play the remainder of the 2023 championship under protest”.

INTERNATIONAL

palestinians-burn-tires-and-wave-the-national-flag-during-a-protest-against-an-israeli-military-raid-in-the-west-bank-city-of-jenin-along-the-border-fence-with-israel-in-east-of-gaza-city-monday-j Alamy Stock Photo Palestinians burn tires and wave the national flag during a protest against an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin Alamy Stock Photo

#PARTYGATE: Theresa May has urged MPs to vote to back a report that found Boris Johnson lied to the UK Parliament over partygate.

#TITANIC: A search is under way for a missing submersible which carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic, according to media reports.

#WEST BANK: Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank have killed five Palestinians including a militant, in a raid that saw seven Israeli security personnel wounded and rare helicopter fire.

#NAVALNY: A Russian court has ordered that the trial for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny be held behind closed doors as he faces extremism charges that could see his time in prison extended for decades.

PARTING SHOT

The Arctic Monkeys have announced that a concert they were scheduled to perform  at Dublin’s Marlay Park tomorrow has been cancelled.

The band has stated that their frontman, Alex Turner, “is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest”.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans,” the statement continued.

