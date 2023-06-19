Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ben Brady / INPHO Inter-county players in attendance at a landmark press conference commenced at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Palestinians burn tires and wave the national flag during a protest against an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin Alamy Stock Photo

#PARTYGATE: Theresa May has urged MPs to vote to back a report that found Boris Johnson lied to the UK Parliament over partygate.

#TITANIC: A search is under way for a missing submersible which carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic, according to media reports.

Advertisement

#WEST BANK: Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank have killed five Palestinians including a militant, in a raid that saw seven Israeli security personnel wounded and rare helicopter fire.

#NAVALNY: A Russian court has ordered that the trial for Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny be held behind closed doors as he faces extremism charges that could see his time in prison extended for decades.

PARTING SHOT

The Arctic Monkeys have announced that a concert they were scheduled to perform at Dublin’s Marlay Park tomorrow has been cancelled.

The band has stated that their frontman, Alex Turner, “is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest”.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans,” the statement continued.