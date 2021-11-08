#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 8 November 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Monday 8 Nov 2021, 8:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,418 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5595844

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

britain-northern-ireland-violence The remains of a burnt out bus in north Belfast after it was set on fire in a loyalist area. Source: Peter Morrison/AP Photo

  • Three men were found guilty of the false imprisonment and assault of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.
  • Eamon Ryan said he took a second Covid-19 test because the first was ‘inconclusive‘.
  • The Taoiseach confirmed that antigen testing is to be carried out in schools.
  • A new report said crack cocaine ‘causing chaos and destruction’ in parts of Dublin.
  • Aer Lingus said “almost every seat” is booked after the US ended its 19-month ban on travel.
  • The justice minister sought to quell opposition to proposed powers for a garda watchdog.
  • Jeffrey Donaldson warned that Unionist support for peace process agreements is “falling away”.
  • bus was hijacked and set on fire at a loyalist estate on the outskirts of Belfast yesterday evening.
  • Junior health minister Frank Feighan tested positive for Covid-19.

INTERNATIONAL

glasgow-scotland-uk-8th-nov-2021-pictured-president-barack-obama-seen-giving-speech-at-cop26-climate-change-conference-credit-colin-fisheralamy-live-news Former US President Barack Obama at the COP26 Climate Change Conference today. Source: Colin Fisher/Alamy Live News

#COP26: The world has not done nearly enough to tackle the climate crisis, and curbing rising temperatures will be hard – but humanity has done hard things before, Barack Obama said at the Cop26 summit.

#GERMANY: Chancellor Angela Merkel gave a positive verdict on the influx of migrants to Germany in 2015 and 2016 as she prepares to step down, saying: “We managed it.”

#NICARAGUA: Daniel Ortega won a fourth consecutive presidential term in elections denounced by the United States as a “sham,” with the long-term Nicaraguan leader deriding his opponents – most of them jailed or in exile – as “terrorists”.

PARTING SHOT

free-pic-no-repro-fee-08-11-2021michael-collins-diaries-jpg Source: Gerard McCarthy

Michael Collins’ family today presented the State with the Irish revolutionary’s diaries from the years 1918-1922. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“These diaries tell the story of one of the most turbulent periods in our history,” said Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the event at Woodfield, the house where Michael Collins was born in Clonakilty, Co. Cork.

He added: “There are many new discoveries that will be revealed through the diaries which will now become part of the national collection at the National Archives.” 

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie