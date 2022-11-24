Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheál Martin meeting with the President of France Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Source: GIS

INTERNATIONAL

An elderly man holds a dog and carries a torch as he walks amid debris after a Russian attack in Kherson. Source: AP/PA Images

#WAR Ukraine has struggled today to repair its battered power and water services after Russia targeted the electricity grid with dozens of cruise missiles and temperatures plunged.

#CHINA Pandemic lockdowns are expanding across China as the number of Covid-19 cases hits a daily record and workers clash with police.

#ERAS TOUR A US Senate special committee will hold a hearing to examine the lack of competition in the ticketing industry, after thousands of Taylor Swift fans were left disappointed by online vendors.

PARTING SHOT

What a welcome home for the troops of the 120th Infantry Battalion this afternoon @DublinAirport! pic.twitter.com/UjwV5akdzS — Óglaigh na hÉireann (@defenceforces) November 24, 2022

There were emotional scenes in Dublin Airport this afternoon as over 200 Irish troops from the 120th Infantry Battalion of the United Nations Interim Force Lebanon (UNIFIL) returned to Ireland following a six-month deployment to South Lebanon.

The personnel were met by their families and friends, and there were plenty of tears. It was the first homecoming that was attended by families, and the media, since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The majority of the 120th Infantry Battalions personnel are drawn from the 27th Infantry Battalion based in Aiken Barracks in Dundalk, Co Louth.

There were 347 personnel deploying to UNIFIL on this rotation, including 9 personnel from the Armed Forces of Malta and 338 Irish personnel.

104 personnel travelled overseas in an operational capacity with the Defence Forces for the first time. Personnel travelling with the 120 Inf Bn represented 26 counties across Ireland, with Dublin, Louth, and Kildare holding the largest contributions respectively.

Source: Irish Defence Forces

