Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 24 November 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

13 minutes ago 487 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach, Micheal Martin, meeting with the President of France, Emanuel Macron. Copyright Phil Behan, De partment of Foreign Affairs (1) Taoiseach Micheál Martin meeting with the President of France Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Source: GIS

INTERNATIONAL

russia-ukraine-war An elderly man holds a dog and carries a torch as he walks amid debris after a Russian attack in Kherson. Source: AP/PA Images

#WAR Ukraine has struggled today to repair its battered power and water services after Russia targeted the electricity grid with dozens of cruise missiles and temperatures plunged.

#CHINA Pandemic lockdowns are expanding across China as the number of Covid-19 cases hits a daily record and workers clash with police.

#ERAS TOUR A US Senate special committee will hold a hearing to examine the lack of competition in the ticketing industry, after thousands of Taylor Swift fans were left disappointed by online vendors.

PARTING SHOT 

There were emotional scenes in Dublin Airport this afternoon as over 200 Irish troops from the 120th Infantry Battalion of the United Nations Interim Force Lebanon (UNIFIL) returned to Ireland following a six-month deployment to South Lebanon.

The personnel were met by their families and friends, and there were plenty of tears. It was the first homecoming that was attended by families, and the media, since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The majority of the 120th Infantry Battalions personnel are drawn from the 27th Infantry Battalion based in Aiken Barracks in Dundalk, Co Louth.

There were 347 personnel deploying to UNIFIL on this rotation, including 9 personnel from the Armed Forces of Malta and 338 Irish personnel. 

104 personnel travelled overseas in an operational capacity with the Defence Forces for the first time. Personnel travelling with the 120 Inf Bn represented 26 counties across Ireland, with Dublin, Louth, and Kildare holding the largest contributions respectively.

52521356363_a861f82ed4_o Source: Irish Defence Forces

52521088074_3a71d870bd_o Source: Irish Defence Forces

52521359433_2c2e0a37c2_o Source: Irish Defence Forces

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie