Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UKRAINE Russian shelling cut off power in the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson, days after it was retaken, amid Moscow’s drive to destroy key civilian infrastructure as freezing weather sets in.
#WASHINGTON Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron sat down for the centrepiece talks of a pomp-filled French state visit to Washington.
#MADRID The Spanish prime minister received a booby-trapped letter last week which was “similar” to one which exploded yesterday at Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid, lightly injuring an employee, officials said today.
#COVID-19 China’s top Covid official and multiple cities signalled a possible relaxing of the country’s strict zero-tolerance approach to the virus, after nationwide protests calling for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedom.
#I’M STILL STANDING Boris Johnson will stand again as an MP at the next general election, a source close to the former prime minister confirmed.
Today, Fota Wildlife Park announced the name of a ten-week-old Indian rhino calf after a public competition to suggest a name.
The male calf has been named Jai, which means victory or triumph. He was born on 19 September to mother, Maya and father, Jamil.
Jai is the only Indian rhino birth in Ireland ever and is one of only six Indian rhino births in any zoological institution in the world this year.
The Indian rhino is listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with 3,300 living in the wild. The illegal trade of poaching rhino horn for traditional medicine poses the biggest threat to the species.
Jai, who weighed 60 kilos at birth, now weighs over 165 kilos.
The name Jai was suggested by Cliodhna Kellegher from County Leitrim, who wins a year-long Conservation Pass to Fota Wildlife Park.
