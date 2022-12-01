Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 1 December 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

1 hour ago 1,434 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ursula Aras 004 President Michael D Higgins and Sabina Higgins greeting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Áras an Uachtaráin. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL 

united-states-france US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron walk down the Colonnade to the Oval Office at the White House. Source: Doug Mills/PA

#UKRAINE Russian shelling cut off power in the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson, days after it was retaken, amid Moscow’s drive to destroy key civilian infrastructure as freezing weather sets in.

#WASHINGTON Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron sat down for the centrepiece talks of a pomp-filled French state visit to Washington.

#MADRID The Spanish prime minister received a booby-trapped letter last week which was “similar” to one which exploded yesterday at Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid, lightly injuring an employee, officials said today.

#COVID-19 China’s top Covid official and multiple cities signalled a possible relaxing of the country’s strict zero-tolerance approach to the virus, after nationwide protests calling for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedom.

#I’M STILL STANDING Boris Johnson will stand again as an MP at the next general election, a source close to the former prime minister confirmed.

PARTING SHOT 

Today, Fota Wildlife Park announced the name of a ten-week-old Indian rhino calf after a public competition to suggest a name.

The male calf has been named Jai, which means victory or triumph. He was born on 19 September to mother, Maya and father, Jamil.

Jai is the only Indian rhino birth in Ireland ever and is one of only six Indian rhino births in any zoological institution in the world this year. 

RhinoCalfJai002 Source: Sinead Donnachie/Fota Wildlife Park

RhinoCalfJai001 Source: Sinead Donnachie/Fota Wildlife Park

The Indian rhino is listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with 3,300 living in the wild. The illegal trade of poaching rhino horn for traditional medicine poses the biggest threat to the species.

Jai, who weighed 60 kilos at birth, now weighs over 165 kilos. 

The name Jai was suggested by Cliodhna Kellegher from County Leitrim, who wins a year-long Conservation Pass to Fota Wildlife Park.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie