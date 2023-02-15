Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin held a vigil at the Spire today in memory of 16-year-old Trans girl Brianna Ghey, who was murdered in Cheshire United Kingdom last Saturday. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

PA Nicola Sturgeon speaking during a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh where she announced she will stand down as First Minister of Scotland. PA

#RESIGNATION Nicola Sturgeon resigned as Scotland’s first minister after more than eight years in the role.

#BUFFALO SHOOTING A white supremacist who murdered 10 Black people during a live-streamed supermarket rampage in New York state last year was sentenced to life in prison.

#UKRAINE WAR A Russian court sentenced a journalist to six years in prison for comments critical of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine, officials said, as part of an ongoing crackdown on dissent.

#RIP A teenage footballer who was one of a dozen boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has died.

PARTING SHOT

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Crowds gathered at a vigil at the Spire in Dublin this evening in memory of 16-year-old trans girl Brianna Ghey. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

A vigil was held in Dublin this evening in memory of transgender teenage girl Brianna Ghey.

A crowd of several hundred gathered beneath The Spire on O’Connell Street to pay their respects to the English 16-year-old.

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie People holding a transgender flag while attending the vigil in memory of Brianna Ghey. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

The teenager, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

Cheshire Police confirmed today that two teenagers have been arrested and charged with Ghey’s murder.

Hundreds gathered at Dublin vigil for Brianna Ghey this evening pic.twitter.com/VglM3g79pX — Órla Ryan (@orlaryan) February 15, 2023

A vigil was also held in Belfast this evening, while people also gathered at St George’s Hall in Liverpool and at College Green in Bristol in memory of Ghey.

More vigils are due to be held in the coming days.