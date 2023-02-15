Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 15 February 2023 Dublin: 9°C
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
997
0
41 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

TRANS VIGIL785 Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin held a vigil at the Spire today in memory of 16-year-old Trans girl Brianna Ghey, who was murdered in Cheshire United Kingdom last Saturday. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

nicola-sturgeon-resignation PA Nicola Sturgeon speaking during a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh where she announced she will stand down as First Minister of Scotland. PA

#RESIGNATION Nicola Sturgeon resigned as Scotland’s first minister after more than eight years in the role.

#BUFFALO SHOOTING A white supremacist who murdered 10 Black people during a live-streamed supermarket rampage in New York state last year was sentenced to life in prison.

#UKRAINE WAR A Russian court sentenced a journalist to six years in prison for comments critical of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine, officials said, as part of an ongoing crackdown on dissent.

#RIP A teenage footballer who was one of a dozen boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has died.

PARTING SHOT 

TRANS VIGIL 902 Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Crowds gathered at a vigil at the Spire in Dublin this evening in memory of 16-year-old trans girl Brianna Ghey. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

A vigil was held in Dublin this evening in memory of transgender teenage girl Brianna Ghey.

A crowd of several hundred gathered beneath The Spire on O’Connell Street to pay their respects to the English 16-year-old.

TRANS VIGIL00 Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie People holding a transgender flag while attending the vigil in memory of Brianna Ghey. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

The teenager, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

Cheshire Police confirmed today that two teenagers have been arrested and charged with Ghey’s murder. 

A vigil was also held in Belfast this evening, while people also gathered at St George’s Hall in Liverpool and at College Green in Bristol in memory of Ghey. 

More vigils are due to be held in the coming days.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags