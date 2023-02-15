Eight arrested after gardaí raid drug distribution hub and seize €2.8 million of cocaine

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 45 minutes ago
EIGHT PEOPLE HAVE been arrested following a raid on a premises by gardaí in Dublin yesterday.
Forty kilos of cocaine with a street value of around €2.8 million were seized by gardaí yesterday.
It is understood the drugs and arrests relate to the Kinahan Organised Crime Gang’s Dublin distribution network.
Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out the raid. They intercepted two vehicles shortly after 11am in the Ballyfermot and Blanchardstown areas of Dublin.
