Wednesday 15 February 2023
Garda Seized hydraulic press.
# Dublin
Eight arrested after gardaí raid drug distribution hub and seize €2.8 million of cocaine
It is understood the drugs and arrests relate to the Kinahan Organised Crime Gang’s Dublin distribution network.
Updated 45 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 45 minutes ago

EIGHT PEOPLE HAVE been arrested following a raid on a premises by gardaí in Dublin yesterday. 

Forty kilos of cocaine with a street value of around €2.8 million were seized by gardaí yesterday. 

It is understood the drugs and arrests relate to the Kinahan Organised Crime Gang’s Dublin distribution network. 

Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out the raid. They intercepted two vehicles shortly after 11am in the Ballyfermot and Blanchardstown areas of Dublin.

In addition, a planned search of a business premises in the Long Mile Road area was conducted with the assistance of the Garda Dog Unit and personnel attached to the Divisional Drug Units in Ballyfermot and Sundrive Road Garda stations.
Gardaí said over 2,000 canisters of Nitric Oxide, €78,000 in cash was recovered.
In addition to that, a hydraulic drugs press, a quantity of mixing agent, drug mixing paraphernalia, a money counter and several electronic devices were also seized.
 
Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly of Organised and Serious Crime: “Today’s operation and substantial seizure of cocaine has shown An Garda Síochána is determined to disrupt the distribution networks of organised groups who cause harm to our communities”

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
