Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND
- RTÉ said it is ‘disappointed’ with Dublin Pride’s decision to end their media partnership over coverage about trans people on the Liveline programme in recent days.
- Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said Government hopes to move income tax credits and bands in October’s Budget to improve workers’ take-home pay.
- Donohoe also said the Government knows that it must make progress on housing, after President Michael D Higgins described the housing crisis as a “great failure”.
- New figures from the Central Statistics Office showed that residential property prices have grown by 14.2% nationally over the last 12 months to April 2022.
- Campaigners and opposition politicians urged people to take to the streets on Saturday in rallies protesting about the cost-of-living crisis.
- The Central Bank of Ireland released the first Financial Stability Review of 2022 which showed how the war in Ukraine has put pressure on financial markets around the world, including our own.
- Secretary General of the Department of Health Robert Watt told a committee that the difficult working conditions raised by non-consultant hospital doctors are “not sustainable” and “need to change”.
- A Dublin coroner said she would like to see an inquest into the Stardust tragedy commence before more family members die.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT BATTLE The EU launched fresh legal action against the UK in retaliation over Boris Johnson’s plans to unilaterally scrap parts of Northern Ireland’s Brexit deal.
#BRAZIL Police arrested a second suspect in the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous official Bruno Pereira in a remote Amazon area.
#SCORCHING Spain has been hit with blistering temperatures in a heatwave hotter than the weather expected at this point in the year – for the second time in two months.
PARTING SHOT
The Journal hosted a youth-focused live event in Galway this week as part of The Good Information Project.
Filmed and livestreamed from the Pálás Cinema in the heart of city, the wide-ranging discussion looked at how the European Parliament works, the role of our MEPs, and whether Europe is doing enough for the young people of Ireland.
An audience, including representatives from the European Youth Parliament, pushed our guests on whether the European Parliament is doing enough on climate action, and noted the value of forums such as these over communication through social media.
You can watch the conversation below.
