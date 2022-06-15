Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Kathryn O’Mahony, CEO of YMCA Dublin, with Hannah Campbell and Juno Knox, celebrate YMCA Dublin’s 173rd Birthday at the Y centre, Aungier Street, Dublin. Source: Leon Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

People cool off in a fountain in Pamplona, northern Spain. Source: AP/PA Images

#BREXIT BATTLE The EU launched fresh legal action against the UK in retaliation over Boris Johnson’s plans to unilaterally scrap parts of Northern Ireland’s Brexit deal.

#BRAZIL Police arrested a second suspect in the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous official Bruno Pereira in a remote Amazon area.

#SCORCHING Spain has been hit with blistering temperatures in a heatwave hotter than the weather expected at this point in the year – for the second time in two months.

PARTING SHOT

The Journal hosted a youth-focused live event in Galway this week as part of The Good Information Project.

Filmed and livestreamed from the Pálás Cinema in the heart of city, the wide-ranging discussion looked at how the European Parliament works, the role of our MEPs, and whether Europe is doing enough for the young people of Ireland.

An audience, including representatives from the European Youth Parliament, pushed our guests on whether the European Parliament is doing enough on climate action, and noted the value of forums such as these over communication through social media.

You can watch the conversation below.