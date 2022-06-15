#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 15 June 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 15 Jun 2022, 8:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,483 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5791988

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO REPRO FEE 0059 YMCA Birthday Kathryn O’Mahony, CEO of YMCA Dublin, with Hannah Campbell and Juno Knox, celebrate YMCA Dublin’s 173rd Birthday at the Y centre, Aungier Street, Dublin. Source: Leon Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

spain-heat-wave People cool off in a fountain in Pamplona, northern Spain. Source: AP/PA Images

#BREXIT BATTLE The EU launched fresh legal action against the UK in retaliation over Boris Johnson’s plans to unilaterally scrap parts of Northern Ireland’s Brexit deal.

#BRAZIL Police arrested a second suspect in the disappearance of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous official Bruno Pereira in a remote Amazon area.

#SCORCHING Spain has been hit with blistering temperatures in a heatwave hotter than the weather expected at this point in the year – for the second time in two months.

PARTING SHOT  

The Journal hosted a youth-focused live event in Galway this week as part of The Good Information Project.

Filmed and livestreamed from the Pálás Cinema in the heart of city, the wide-ranging discussion looked at how the European Parliament works, the role of our MEPs, and whether Europe is doing enough for the young people of Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

An audience, including representatives from the European Youth Parliament, pushed our guests on whether the European Parliament is doing enough on climate action, and noted the value of forums such as these over communication through social media.

You can watch the conversation below.

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie