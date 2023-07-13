Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie A member of the Defence Forces Parachute Display Team, the Black Knights, pictured at a media day in Farmleigh House to announce the Defence Forces Open Day, which will take place in Farmleigh House on Saturday 29 July. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo BBC broadcasting house in central London is seen after it was announced that director general Tim Davie will be questioned in Parliament about the corporation’s leadership following the Huw Edwards furore. Alamy Stock Photo

#BBC BBC director general Tim Davie will be questioned in Parliament about the corporation’s leadership following the Huw Edwards furore.

#STRIKE Hollywood actors announced they are going on strike, joining writers in the first industry-wide shutdown in 63 years after last-ditch talks failed, with nearly all film and television production set to grind to a halt.

#SEARCH AND RESCUE The European Union Parliament passed a resolution that will see the bloc establish a search and rescue mission to aid boats in distress in the Mediterranean, something that has not been in place since 2019.

#CERBERUS HEATWAVE Southern Europe is bracing for a heatwave bringing temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

PARTING SHOT

I’m struggling to find the words to put with this post but please watch my most recent interview with Dele. It’s the most emotional, difficult yet inspirational conversation I’ve ever had in my life. Watch the interview on @wearetheoverlap here https://t.co/60d4IZwQmR pic.twitter.com/0cZowJGW77 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 13, 2023

Tributes have been paid to footballer Dele Alli after he gave an emotional interview to Gary Neville on The Overlap podcast.

The Everton midfielder revealed he was sexually abused at the age of six and was dealing drugs by the time he was just eight years old as he laid bare his difficult upbringing before he was adopted.

Alli also told Neville that he has battled a sleeping pill addiction and only came out of rehab last month as he struggled with his mental health.

Football players, managers and other famous faces have paid tribute to Alli for sharing his experience, including David Beckham, Gary Lineker, Harry Kane and Prince William.

You can watch the full interview below.