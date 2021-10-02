#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 2 October 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 2 Oct 2021, 7:53 PM
1 hour ago 3,332 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5563888

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Manus O Riordan Funeral 21 President Michael D Higgins attended the memorial service of trade unionist and socialist activist Manus O’Riordan, in Glasnevin, Dublin today.

  • Glenisk resumed producing milk at its Offaly plant after it was badly damaged by fire earlier this week.
  • 1,586 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
  • Protesters gathered in Dublin to demonstrate against the highly restrictive abortion law introduced in Texas.
  • The UK’s truck driver crisis could ‘spillover’ to Ireland as skills shortage bites.
  • A kayaker was rescued off west Cork after high swells.
  • Gardaí investigating organised crime seized €130,380 worth of cash and arrested two people.
  • A last-minute delay to a report into peat alternatives was labelled “very concerning”.
  • Three people were hospitalised after a car hit a tree in Longford

INTERNATIONAL

austin-tx-usa-2nd-oct-2021-several-thousand-texas-women-rally-at-the-capitol-south-steps-to-protest-recent-texas-laws-passed-restricting-womens-right-to-abortion-a-restrictive-texas-abortion-la Source: Bob Daemmrich/ZUMA Press Wire

#PHILIPPINES: President Rodrigo Duterte says he is backing out of an announced plan to run for vice president in next year’s elections and will retire from politics after his term ends.

#AFGHANISTAN: Children are dying of starvation in Afghanistan, local and international sources said today, following warnings that a million youngsters there could face life-threatening malnutrition by the end of the year.

#FRANCE: A former policeman suspected of being the serial killer behind some of France’s oldest unsolved cases has been found dead after 35 years of dodging arrest, just as police were closing in on his identity.

PARTING SHOT

A joint European-Japanese spacecraft has had its first glimpse of Mercury as it swung by the solar system’s innermost planet while on a mission to deliver two probes into orbit in 2025.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The BepiColombo mission made the first of six flybys of Mercury, using the planet’s gravity to slow the spacecraft down.

After swooping past Mercury at altitudes of under 125 miles, the spacecraft took a low resolution black-and-white photo with one of its monitoring cameras before moving off again.

The captured image shows the Northern Hemisphere and Mercury’s characteristic pock-marked features, among them the 100-mile-wide Lermontov crater.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie