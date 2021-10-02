Two arrested as gardaí seize over €130,000 cash in organised crime probe

€104,720 cash was found in a vehicle and €25,660 was found in a follow up search.

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after gardaí investigating organised crime seized €130,380 worth of cash, along with two vehicles and a luxury watch, during several searches in Dublin.

The first search took place at 6pm yesterday when gardaí intercepted a vehicle in the Swords area of the capital. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery and seizure of €104,720 in cash.

A number of follow up searches were later conducted in the Santry and Carrickmines areas and a further €25,660 in cash was seized along with one Audi SQ5, one Audi Q3 and a Rolex Watch.

Two men, aged 36 years and 45 years, were arrested and are currently detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Swords and Coolock Garda Stations.

The searches were carried out by members of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF).

Both individuals were arrested on suspicion of involvement in an offence of participating in the activities of a criminal organisation, to facilitate money laundering, relating to the suspected proceeds of drug trafficking, pursuant to the provisions of Section 72 of Criminal Justice Act 1996.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.