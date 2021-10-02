#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 2 October 2021
Advertisement

Children are dying of malnutrition in Afghanistan, officials warn

The effects of drought, soaring food prices and job losses have been compounded by international aid and financing all but grinding to a halt.

By AFP Saturday 2 Oct 2021, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,282 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5563983
People displaced from their homes take shelter at a public park in Kabul.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
People displaced from their homes take shelter at a public park in Kabul.
People displaced from their homes take shelter at a public park in Kabul.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

CHILDREN ARE DYING of starvation in Afghanistan, local and international sources said today, following warnings that a million youngsters there could face life-threatening malnutrition by the end of the year.

In Ghor, one of the affected provinces, at least 17 children among those who made it to hospital have died from malnutrition in the last six months, the province’s public health director Mullah Mohammad Ahmadi told AFP.

Almost 300 have been treated for the effects of hunger.

Hundreds of children are at risk of starvation in central parts of the country, he said.

A spokesman for the United Nations children’s agency in Afghanistan said he could not confirm the number of deaths in Ghor but feared “a lot of children are paying the ultimate price”.

UNICEF’s Salam Al-Janabi said the agency’s monitoring network had been disrupted and was relying on anecdotal reports, but “we are very painfully aware that this is something we are on the brink of, or in the middle of”.

Since the Taliban swept to power in mid-August, Afghanistan has plunged deeper into an already dire humanitarian crisis.

The effects of drought, soaring food prices and job losses have been compounded by international aid and financing all but grinding to a halt.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The UN has warned that by the end of the year one million children under the age of five in Afghanistan are expected to need treatment for life-threatening “acute severe malnutrition”, while another 3.3 million will be suffering from acute malnutrition.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie