Coronavirus: 1,586 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,586 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am this morning, 298 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 56 in ICU.
Yesterday, there were 1,059 new cases of Covid-19, 308 people with the virus in hospital and 59 in ICU.
Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, 5,249 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
A total of 7.218 million vaccines have been administered in Ireland against Covid-19.
