#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 21 November 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Jane Moore Sunday 21 Nov 2021, 7:50 PM
56 minutes ago 1,836 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5608058

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

GOLDEN YEARS 1L2A8742 An elderly couple enjoy an autumnal weekend stroll through a setting of gold coloured leaves in Naas, county Kildare. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • A further 4,181 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.  
  • Farmers staged a demonstration in Dublin city centre in protest against government policy.
  • A man in his 40s was charged in relation to the discovery of a cannabis growhouse in Sligo.
  • Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the UK and the EU negotiating teams need space in order to focus on Northern Ireland protocol negotiations.  
  • Over 200 Dart carriages have been vandalised since the start of the year at a cost of over €500,000, according to figures released to Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell. 
  • Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue declined to say exactly when a Government proposal on a mica redress scheme will be considered by Cabinet.
  • Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan urged people with symptoms of Covid-19 not to take antigen tests and to isolate and book a PCR test instead. 

INTERNATIONAL 

virus-outbreak-belgium Riot police uses a water canon against protestors during a demonstration against the reinforced Covid measures in Belgium. Source: Olivier Matthys

#BELGIUM: Protesters clashed with police in Brussels as tens of thousands marched through the capital to protest against reinforced Covid-19 measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. 

#SUDAN: Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated after the country’s military and civilian leaders reached a deal to reverse last month’s military takeover.

#ISRAEL: One person died and three were wounded after a militant of the Hamas movement opened fire in Jerusalem’s Old City before being killed by police.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland finished their three test Autumn Nations series in style with a thrilling 53-7 victory against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium.  

All seven Irish tries were scored by forwards, with Josh van der Flier touching down twice and Andrew Porter, Caelan Doris, Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy and Tadhg Beirne also scoring tries.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The South American team were no match for Andy Farrell’s side, who made it three wins from three this month, finishing off 2021 with an eight consecutive victory. 

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie