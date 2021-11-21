Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

An elderly couple enjoy an autumnal weekend stroll through a setting of gold coloured leaves in Naas, county Kildare. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A further 4,181 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland. Farmers staged a demonstration in Dublin city centre in protest against government policy .

. A man in his 40s was charged in relation to the discovery of a cannabis growhouse in Sligo.

in relation to the discovery of a cannabis growhouse in Sligo. Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the UK and the EU negotiating teams need space in order to focus on Northern Ireland protocol negotiations.

said the UK and the EU negotiating teams need space in order to focus on Northern Ireland protocol negotiations. Over 200 Dart carriages have been vandalised since the start of the year at a cost of over €500,000 , according to figures released to Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell.

, according to figures released to Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell. Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue declined to say exactly when a Government proposal on a mica redress scheme will be considered by Cabinet.

will be considered by Cabinet. Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan urged people with symptoms of Covid-19 not to take antigen tests and to isolate and book a PCR test instead.

INTERNATIONAL

Riot police uses a water canon against protestors during a demonstration against the reinforced Covid measures in Belgium. Source: Olivier Matthys

#BELGIUM: Protesters clashed with police in Brussels as tens of thousands marched through the capital to protest against reinforced Covid-19 measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

#SUDAN: Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated after the country’s military and civilian leaders reached a deal to reverse last month’s military takeover.

#ISRAEL: One person died and three were wounded after a militant of the Hamas movement opened fire in Jerusalem’s Old City before being killed by police.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland finished their three test Autumn Nations series in style with a thrilling 53-7 victory against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium.

All seven Irish tries were scored by forwards, with Josh van der Flier touching down twice and Andrew Porter, Caelan Doris, Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy and Tadhg Beirne also scoring tries.

The South American team were no match for Andy Farrell’s side, who made it three wins from three this month, finishing off 2021 with an eight consecutive victory.