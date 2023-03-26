Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#MISSISSIPPI At least 25 people were killed by devastating tornadoes that ripped across the southern US state of Mississippi, tearing off roofs, smashing cars and flattening entire neighborhoods, with the region readying for more severe weather today.
#NUCLEARWEAPONS NATO condemned Russia’s announcement that it would deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus as “dangerous and irresponsible”.
#FRANCE A protester with trauma to the head is fighting for his life after clashes with police during a demonstration over water storage facilities, a prosecutor said.
#DROWNINGS The bodies of 29 migrant people were recovered off northern Africa after three vessels capsized.
With the Government lifting the winter eviction ban next Saturday, The Journal spoke to six renters about the precarious position they are now facing.
From a single mother living with her two children in Co Clare, to the tenants of an apartment block in Dublin, Cormac Fitzgerald takes a tiny sample of the thousands of households potentially facing eviction in the coming months.
