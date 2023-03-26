Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Liam McBurney / PA Casement Park in Belfast. The GAA has granted permission for it and Croke Park to be included in the UK and Ireland's Euro 2028 bid. Liam McBurney / PA / PA

Dublin Airport was disrupted by a migration protest.

by a migration protest. SDLP leader Colum Eastwood “ruled out” a merger with the Irish Labour Party .

. Support for Fianna Fáil and the Green Party dropped during the eviction ban controversy , according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll.

, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll. Tusla made legal representations to social media companies seven times last year, describing the targeting of its staff for online threats and abuse as “a matter of increasing and serious concern”.

as “a matter of increasing and serious concern”. A boy was hospitalised after he was struck by a car in Tipperary.

in Tipperary. Temperatures are set to return with temperatures to drop as low as -2 degrees tonight.

INTERNATIONAL

Julio Cortez / AP The tornado which devastated a swath of the town of Rolling Fork in Mississippi. Julio Cortez / AP / AP

#MISSISSIPPI At least 25 people were killed by devastating tornadoes that ripped across the southern US state of Mississippi, tearing off roofs, smashing cars and flattening entire neighborhoods, with the region readying for more severe weather today.

Advertisement

#NUCLEARWEAPONS NATO condemned Russia’s announcement that it would deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus as “dangerous and irresponsible”.

#FRANCE A protester with trauma to the head is fighting for his life after clashes with police during a demonstration over water storage facilities, a prosecutor said.

#DROWNINGS The bodies of 29 migrant people were recovered off northern Africa after three vessels capsized.

PARTING SHOT

With the Government lifting the winter eviction ban next Saturday, The Journal spoke to six renters about the precarious position they are now facing.

From a single mother living with her two children in Co Clare, to the tenants of an apartment block in Dublin, Cormac Fitzgerald takes a tiny sample of the thousands of households potentially facing eviction in the coming months.