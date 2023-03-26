Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 26 March 2023 Dublin: 7°C
# Injured
Child hospitalised after getting struck by a car in Tipperary
The child has been brought to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin for treatment following the crash.
5.6k
1
1 hour ago

A BOY HAS been hospitalised after he was struck by a car in Tipperary. 

The child has been brought to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin for treatment following the crash in Tipperary Town yesterday.

Gardaí said he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Emergency services attended the scene of a traffic collision that occurred in the Carrowclough area of the town at approximately 6:20pm last evening.

“A car collided with a male child in the course of this incident,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“The child was conveyed to Temple Street Hospital in Co Dublin for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained as a result of this collision. 

“The road involved in this incident is currently open for use.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     