Child hospitalised after getting struck by a car in Tipperary

A BOY HAS been hospitalised after he was struck by a car in Tipperary.
The child has been brought to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin for treatment following the crash in Tipperary Town yesterday.
Gardaí said he suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Emergency services attended the scene of a traffic collision that occurred in the Carrowclough area of the town at approximately 6:20pm last evening.
“A car collided with a male child in the course of this incident,” a Garda spokesperson said.
“The child was conveyed to Temple Street Hospital in Co Dublin for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained as a result of this collision.
“The road involved in this incident is currently open for use.”
