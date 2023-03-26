Child hospitalised after getting struck by a car in Tipperary

A BOY HAS been hospitalised after he was struck by a car in Tipperary.

The child has been brought to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin for treatment following the crash in Tipperary Town yesterday.

Gardaí said he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Emergency services attended the scene of a traffic collision that occurred in the Carrowclough area of the town at approximately 6:20pm last evening.

“A car collided with a male child in the course of this incident,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“The child was conveyed to Temple Street Hospital in Co Dublin for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained as a result of this collision.

“The road involved in this incident is currently open for use.”