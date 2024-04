NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Supporters and family members of the 48 deceased gathered in the Garden of Remembrance today © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Former US president Donald Trump returns from a break at Manhattan criminal court in New York Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#SNP: The husband of former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested for the second time in connection with the police investigation into the Scottish National Party’s finances.

#GERMANY: A far-right German politician has gone on trial today for using a banned Nazi slogan.

#FRANCE: An assailant wounded two girls aged six and 11 in a knife attack close to their school in the east of France, according to local officials.

PARTING SHOT

One of the things that made the Stardust inquests different to other inquests was the pen portraits.

From the day it began sitting last April, the court heard over the course of several weeks from the families of each of the 48 people who died in the fire.

The family members would describe the person that they had lost; their likes, their dislikes, what they meant to their family, and what life had been like without them.

The decision to have pen portraits at the Stardust inquests came from the coroner, Dr Myra Cullinane, who had said that it would be a way to publicly commemorate those who had died, as well as to help the jury to picture the victims as they were at the time of the fire.

It would remind the jury that the victims “are at the heart of this inquest,” she said.

The results were alternately moving, heartbreaking and poignant.