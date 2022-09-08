Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 8 September 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round up of what made the news today.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 8 Sep 2022, 8:59 PM
1 hour ago 3,844 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5861611

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Government Buildings 001 The Irish flag flying at half-mast outside Government Buildings in Dublin, following the death of UK Queen Elizabeth II. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage People gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London following the death of Britain's queen, Elizabeth Windsor. Source: Yui Mok/PA

#UK: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96. Buckingham Palace said the UK’s longest-serving monarch died peacefully in Scotland this afternoon. 

#WEATHER: The summer of 2022 was the hottest in Europe’s recorded history, with the continent suffering blistering heatwaves and the worst drought in centuries, the European Commission’s satellite monitor said today.

#USA: A man killed at least four people and wounded three others in an hours-long shooting rampage across Memphis, Tennessee yesterday, before a high-speed chase that ended with his arrest, police in the US city said.

PARTING SHOT

sabina-coyne-president-of-ireland-michael-d-higgins-queen-elizabeth-ii-and-the-duke-of-edinburgh-attend-a-state-banquet-at-windsor-castle-during-the-first-state-visit-to-the-uk-by-an-irish-presiden Sabina Coyne, President Michael D. Higgins, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II today, The Journal’s Rónán Duffy reflected on Ireland’s relationship with the UK monarch and the impact of her 2011 visit, which was the first ever by a reigning British monarch to the Republic of Ireland.

“While the visit was a success in how it continued the normalisation of the relationship between the two near neighbours, it did not heal wounds in a lasting way that some had predicted,” Rónán writes.

“Anyone who says following her death that the 2011 visit was a moment of lasting reconciliation is not acknowledging the reality of British-Irish relations over the past six years.”  

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie