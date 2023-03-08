Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Women and supporters protest march to the Dáil for International Women’s Day Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Protesters gather with Georgian, Ukrainian national and EU flags outside the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia Alamy Stock Photo

#MUSK: Twitter owner Elon Musk has issued an apology after he seemingly mocked an employee with muscular distophy who inquired whether he still had a job at Twitter.

#UKRAINE: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut may fall into Russian hands in the coming days.

Advertisement

#GEORGIA: At least two thousand demonstrators have marched through the capital of Georgia to protest government plans to introduce a “foreign agent” law reminiscent of Russian legislation used to silence critics.

PARTING SHOT

Naoise Culhane An Cailín Ciúin is nominated for Best International Feature Naoise Culhane

Irish Oscar nominees headed off to Hollywood this afternoon ahead of the highly-anticipated awards show on Sunday evening.

Speaking to The Journal Assistant News Editor Aoife Barry at Dublin Airport, actress Carrie Crowley of An Cailín Ciúin said it felt “amazing” to be en route to the Oscars and praised the high-standard of films in the Best International Feature category.

She said that the reactions to An Cailín Ciún that people have described to her range from personal recollections in Ireland of visiting relatives as a child to “much broader” responses from “people all over the world who find something in it that speaks to them”.

“Regardless of gender or age or nationality, people just get it,” she said.