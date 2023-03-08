Advertisement

Wednesday 8 March 2023
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

womens day 664 (1) Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Women and supporters protest march to the Dáil for International Women’s Day Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

  • Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow warning for snow and ice for the entire country tomorrow, with motorists urged to take care on the roads.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald exchanged barbs in the Dáil over the Government’s decision to end the eviction ban.
  • A man has died following a collision between a car and a motorbike in Co Louth this afternoon. 
  • Increasing the Garda retirement age to 62 is “under consideration”, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
  • The HSE and University Hospital Limerick have apologised in the High Court to a woman who gave birth to a stillborn baby in the hospital 16 years ago. 
  • A prosecution brought against a boy (14) charged in connection with the ramming of a Garda car in Ballyfermot has been dropped to allow him to participate in a crime diversion programme instead.
  • Lisa Smith has lost an appeal against the severity of her sentence to 15 months in prison for being a member of the so-called Islamic State (IS) terror group.
  • The Government has announced that referendums on issues relating to gender equality are to take place this November.
  • Nine food businesses were ordered to close by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland in February for breaching food safety laws.

INTERNATIONAL

protesters-gather-with-georgian-ukrainian-national-and-eu-flags-outside-the-georgian-parliament-building-in-tbilisi-georgia-wednesday-march-8-2023-thousands-of-people-have-been-gathering-for-day Alamy Stock Photo Protesters gather with Georgian, Ukrainian national and EU flags outside the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia Alamy Stock Photo

#MUSK: Twitter owner Elon Musk has issued an apology after he seemingly mocked an employee with muscular distophy who inquired whether he still had a job at Twitter.

#UKRAINE: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has warned the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut may fall into Russian hands in the coming days.

#GEORGIA: At least two thousand demonstrators have marched through the capital of Georgia to protest government plans to introduce a “foreign agent” law reminiscent of Russian legislation used to silence critics.

PARTING SHOT

download Naoise Culhane An Cailín Ciúin is nominated for Best International Feature Naoise Culhane

Irish Oscar nominees headed off to Hollywood this afternoon ahead of the highly-anticipated awards show on Sunday evening. 

Speaking to The Journal Assistant News Editor Aoife Barry at Dublin Airport, actress Carrie Crowley of An Cailín Ciúin said it felt “amazing” to be en route to the Oscars and praised the high-standard of films in the Best International Feature category.

She said that the reactions to An Cailín Ciún that people have described to her range from personal recollections in Ireland of visiting relatives as a child to “much broader” responses from “people all over the world who find something in it that speaks to them”.

“Regardless of gender or age or nationality, people just get it,” she said. 

Hayley Halpin
