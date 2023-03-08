Referendum on 'women's place in the home' due to take place this November

THE GOVERNMENT HAVE announced that a referendum on gender equality will take place this November.

In particular, the referendum would focus on amendments to Article 41 of the Constitution, which contains references to ‘women’s place in the home’.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that the Government intended to hold the referendum later this year, following recommendations from both the Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality and a special Oireachtas Committee on Gender Equality.

“For too long, women and girls have carried a disproportionate share of caring responsibilities, been discriminated against at home and in the workplace, objectified or lived in fear of domestic or gender-based violence,” Varadkar said.

He added that the referendum would “enshrine gender equality” within the Constitution.

The Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality recommended in June 2021 that two Articles of the Constitution be amended: Articles 40 and 41.

Article 40.1 currently states that “all citizens shall, as human persons, be held equal before the law”, with the Citizens’ Assembly calling for the passage to be amended to explicitly refer to gender equality.

The Citizens’ Assembly also recommended amending Article 41, which recognises families as a fundamental and primary group of Irish society.

It was recommended that this article be amended to continue to place protections on family life, but that protections should not be limited to the marital family.

Recommendations were also made for Article 41.2 of the Constitution, with the Citizens’ Assembly calling for it to be deleted and replaced with language which is not gender specific.

The Citizens’ Assembly also recommended that Article 41.2 contain obligations from the State to take reasonable measures to support care within the home and the wider community.

Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman said that an inter-departmental committee would be established, with the wording of the referendum to be decided on by mid-May.

Legislation to allow the referendum take place would then be published by the end of June, with passage through the Dáil and Seanad then to follow.

The campaign for the referendum is expected to begin at the end of September.