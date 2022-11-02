Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 2 November 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

57 minutes ago 1,320 Views 0 Comments

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

ulster-mural Coveney said he was not intimidated by threats from Loyalist groups Source: PA

  • Gerard Hutch’s defence team have told his murder trial that it is “of great significance” whether Gardaí deployed a tracker device on a jeep belonging to Jonathan Dowdall and used it while the vehicle was in Northern Ireland.
  • Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said he will continue to make regular visits to Northern Ireland and will not be intimidated by loyalists objecting to his presence.
  • There are warnings that gale force winds of up to 110 kilometres per hour may affect some coastal areas.
  • Social welfare supports of €141.4 million have been provided to Ukrainians by the Department of Social Protection so far this year.
  • Murder accused Stephen Silver suffered from a mental disorder that “contributed significantly” to his actions when he shot and killed Garda Colm Horkan, a consultant psychiatrist has told the Central Criminal Court.
  • The government has announced an “interim arrangement” to allow Irish Defence Forces’ sergeants, who would be forced to retire prematurely at the end of the year, to stay on in service.
  • A man has been arrested after ketamine worth an estimated €249,000 was found hidden inside a barbeque set.

INTERNATIONAL

nk Source: PA

#CLIMATE CHANGE Temperatures have risen by more than twice the global average in Europe over the past 30 years, UN experts on weather and climate have said.

#BLACK SEA Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to leave the Ukraine grain deal again if Kyiv violates security guarantees to Moscow, hours after Russia said it was resuming its participation in the agreement.

#COP27 Rishi Sunak has reversed his decision to skip the climate summit in Egypt next week, bowing to pressure from activists, his own environment adviser and former PM Boris Johnson.

#NORTH KOREA The isolated nation fired more than 20 missiles, including one that landed close to South Korea’s waters, in a move that the latter’s president Yoon Suk-yeol said was “effectively a territorial invasion”.

PARTING SHOT

kazanrussia-apr262022logoofsocialnetwork Source: Shutterstock/Sergei Elagin

#TrumpisDead trended on twitter earlier today as users purposely spread the false rumour in order to test Elon Musk’s stance on disinformation on the platform following his takeover.

The former US President is alive and healthy, however Musk’s ownership of Twitter hasn’t been going as well.

On Monday, author Stephen King questioned Musk’s idea of charging Twitter users $20 per month in order to have a verification on the site.

Musk then said “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie