Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Coveney said he was not intimidated by threats from Loyalist groups Source: PA

Gerard Hutch’s defence team have told his murder trial that it is “of great significance” whether Gardaí deployed a tracker device on a jeep belonging to Jonathan Dowdall and used it while the vehicle was in Northern Ireland.

on a jeep belonging to Jonathan Dowdall and used it while the vehicle was in Northern Ireland. Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said he will continue to make regular visits to Northern Ireland and will not be intimidated by loyalists objecting to his presence.

has said he will continue to make regular visits to Northern Ireland and will not be intimidated by loyalists objecting to his presence. There are warnings that gale force winds of up to 110 kilometres per hour may affect some coastal areas.

of up to 110 kilometres per hour may affect some coastal areas. Social welfare supports of €141.4 million have been provided to Ukrainians by the Department of Social Protection so far this year.

supports of €141.4 million have been provided to Ukrainians by the Department of Social Protection so far this year. Murder accused Stephen Silver suffered from a mental disorder that “contributed significantly” to his actions when he shot and killed Garda Colm Horkan, a consultant psychiatrist has told the Central Criminal Court.

that “contributed significantly” to his actions when he shot and killed Garda Colm Horkan, a consultant psychiatrist has told the Central Criminal Court. The government has announced an “interim arrangement” to allow Irish Defence Forces’ sergeants, who would be forced to retire prematurely at the end of the year, to stay on in service.

sergeants, who would be forced to retire prematurely at the end of the year, to stay on in service. A man has been arrested after ketamine worth an estimated €249,000 was found hidden inside a barbeque set.

INTERNATIONAL

Source: PA

#CLIMATE CHANGE Temperatures have risen by more than twice the global average in Europe over the past 30 years, UN experts on weather and climate have said.

#BLACK SEA Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to leave the Ukraine grain deal again if Kyiv violates security guarantees to Moscow, hours after Russia said it was resuming its participation in the agreement.

Advertisement

#COP27 Rishi Sunak has reversed his decision to skip the climate summit in Egypt next week, bowing to pressure from activists, his own environment adviser and former PM Boris Johnson.

#NORTH KOREA The isolated nation fired more than 20 missiles, including one that landed close to South Korea’s waters, in a move that the latter’s president Yoon Suk-yeol said was “effectively a territorial invasion”.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Shutterstock/Sergei Elagin

#TrumpisDead trended on twitter earlier today as users purposely spread the false rumour in order to test Elon Musk’s stance on disinformation on the platform following his takeover.

The former US President is alive and healthy, however Musk’s ownership of Twitter hasn’t been going as well.

On Monday, author Stephen King questioned Musk’s idea of charging Twitter users $20 per month in order to have a verification on the site.

Musk then said “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”