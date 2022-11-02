Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#CLIMATE CHANGE Temperatures have risen by more than twice the global average in Europe over the past 30 years, UN experts on weather and climate have said.
#BLACK SEA Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to leave the Ukraine grain deal again if Kyiv violates security guarantees to Moscow, hours after Russia said it was resuming its participation in the agreement.
#COP27 Rishi Sunak has reversed his decision to skip the climate summit in Egypt next week, bowing to pressure from activists, his own environment adviser and former PM Boris Johnson.
#NORTH KOREA The isolated nation fired more than 20 missiles, including one that landed close to South Korea’s waters, in a move that the latter’s president Yoon Suk-yeol said was “effectively a territorial invasion”.
#TrumpisDead trended on twitter earlier today as users purposely spread the false rumour in order to test Elon Musk’s stance on disinformation on the platform following his takeover.
The former US President is alive and healthy, however Musk’s ownership of Twitter hasn’t been going as well.
On Monday, author Stephen King questioned Musk’s idea of charging Twitter users $20 per month in order to have a verification on the site.
Musk then said “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS