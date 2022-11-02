Man arrested after €249,000 worth of ketamine discovered inside a barbeque set

A MAN HAS been arrested after ketamine worth an estimated €249,000 was found hidden inside a barbeque set.

As part of an intelligence led operation today, Revenue officers seized over 4 kilograms of ketamine following the search of a residential premises in the Stoneybatter area of Dublin 7.

The drugs were discovered concealed inside a barbeque set.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the DMR North Central Divisional Drugs Unit.

A man in his 20s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained at Store Street Garda station.

The operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs, and investigations are ongoing.