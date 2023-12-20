Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Christmas lights on Grafton Street Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

THE WORLD

The site of wreckage in Rafah, Gaza from an Israeli bombardment PA PA

#GAZA The death toll in Gaza since the beginning of Israel’s war on Hamas on 7 October has surpassed 20,000, according to Hamas’ government.

#UK A boy and a girl were found guilty by a jury of the “disturbing” murder of teenager Brianna Ghey in England, who died in a “frenzied and ferocious” knife attack.

#US Colorado’s Supreme Court declared former president Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the US Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

#RUSSIA 16 candidates filed to run for Russia’s presidency next year.

PARTING SHOT

Winner of the Best Photo by a Professional Photographer category in the Fota Wildlife Park photography competition. Photo by category winner Isabel Doody of Cork Isabel Doody / Fota Wildlife Park Isabel Doody / Fota Wildlife Park / Fota Wildlife Park