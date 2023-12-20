Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of today’s news.
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

265Christmas Scenes_90693336 Christmas lights on Grafton Street Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie Leah Farrell / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

  • The government intends to formally consider the use of carbon capture and storage practices to help reduce Ireland’s emissions under the new Climate Action Plan.
  • Public sector pay talks ended without a new deal, with the minister for public expenditure saying it could take “a number of weeks” before an agreement is reached.
  • The wife of convicted murderer Jozef Puska has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court charged with withholding information from the investigation of the killing of Ashling Murphy.
  • The government decided to initiate an inter-State case against the UK under the European Convention on Human Rights over the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023.
  • Primary care providers in the Drogheda area expressed their concerns after GPs were informed that there would be an increase in the already-significant wait time to see the Child and Adolescent Mental Health (CAMHS) service in Louth over Christmas.
  • The jury in the multi-million euro trial of former solicitor Michael Lynn returned guilty verdicts on 10 of the 21 charges against him.
  • A former member of the Defence Forces who carried out a “violent and degrading” rape and assault of a college student who did not know “if she would be able to get out alive” was jailed for nine years.
  • The first person to be convicted of insider trading in the history of the State was fined £60,000 sterling at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

THE WORLD

7fe5713c84684de1a9f84528643d9ceb The site of wreckage in Rafah, Gaza from an Israeli bombardment PA PA

#GAZA The death toll in Gaza since the beginning of Israel’s war on Hamas on 7 October has surpassed 20,000, according to Hamas’ government.

#UK A boy and a girl were found guilty by a jury of the “disturbing” murder of teenager Brianna Ghey in England, who died in a “frenzied and ferocious” knife attack.

#US Colorado’s Supreme Court declared former president Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the US Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

#RUSSIA 16 candidates filed to run for Russia’s presidency next year.

PARTING SHOT 

Sumatran tiger, Professional Winner Entry December image (1) Winner of the Best Photo by a Professional Photographer category in the Fota Wildlife Park photography competition. Photo by category winner Isabel Doody of Cork Isabel Doody / Fota Wildlife Park Isabel Doody / Fota Wildlife Park / Fota Wildlife Park

