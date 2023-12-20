Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GAZA The death toll in Gaza since the beginning of Israel’s war on Hamas on 7 October has surpassed 20,000, according to Hamas’ government.
#UK A boy and a girl were found guilty by a jury of the “disturbing” murder of teenager Brianna Ghey in England, who died in a “frenzied and ferocious” knife attack.
#US Colorado’s Supreme Court declared former president Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the US Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot.
#RUSSIA 16 candidates filed to run for Russia’s presidency next year.
