#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 25 March 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 25 Mar 2021, 4:55 PM
8 minutes ago 234 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5391836
Image: Shutterstock/BushAlex
Image: Shutterstock/BushAlex

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FINED: Ulster Bank has been fined nearly €38 million by the Central Bank of Ireland for regulatory breaches relating to its role in the tracker mortgage scandal.

2. #RTÉ INVESTIGATES: A documentary set to air tonight will reveal that the Department of Health has been secretly building dossiers on children with autism who were involved in legal actions against the State.

3. #BOUNCE BACK: The ESRI has warned that unemployment levels will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 at the earliest.

4. #HOSPITALISATIONS: The number people with Covid-19 in hospitals across Ireland now stands at 310, down from 325 people on Sunday.

5. #UNFAIR DISMISSAL: A ventilation firm has been ordered to pay €10,000 compensation to a worker it made redundant during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie