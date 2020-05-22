Your evening longread: How racism became a TikTok trend

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy. With the news cycle dominated by the coronavirus situation, we know it can be hard to take your mind off what’s happening.

So we want to bring you an interesting read every weekday evening to help transport you somewhere else.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Racism on TikTok

TikTok users speak out about the racism they have experienced on TikTok.

(Gal-Dem, approx 10 mins reading time)