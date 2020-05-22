Your evening longread: How racism became a TikTok trend

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
TikTok users speak out about the racism they have experienced on TikTok.
(Gal-Dem, approx 10 mins reading time)
“I feel like especially since there’s been this lockdown there’s been a lot more racism,” says Gift, a 16-year-old school student based in the UK and TikTok user. “Because people aren’t going to school at this point they feel like they have the confidence to post things without repercussions… It’s a really horrible thing to say, but it’s been normalised on TikTok. People get clout from posting these things – they’re praised for it. Even black creators on TikTok as well – they make videos like that to get validation from their peers because it seems funny. They’ll make videos of racial stereotypes about black people or other people of colour.”
