Your Evening Longread: How two journalists risked their jobs to reveal the truth about Jimmy Savile

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 2 Nov 2021, 8:00 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Jimmy Savile

After Jimmy Savile’s death, the BBC’s social affairs correspondent Liz MacKean and producer Meirion Jones began to investigate Savile’s history. Their work took them perilously close to losing their jobs. 

(The Guardian, approx 28 mins running time)

In 1988, Jones became a journalist at the BBC. It soon became one of the stories he wanted to get a purchase on. Once social media arrived, he would search sites for references to Savile and Duncroft. In 2010, he found a memoir published online by a former Duncroft pupil, detailing abuse by a celebrity “JS”. Jones had spoken to MacKean at different times about pursuing the story, but they were at a disadvantage legally. Savile was part of the establishment, a leading charity fundraiser, and some of the Duncroft girls were offenders. Some had been abused from a young age, and had run away from care homes. No one would believe them against him. “Any witness would be destroyed in court so we’d never get it past the lawyers,” Jones told me. “It’s exactly why he targeted places like that.”

