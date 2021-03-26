Your evening longread: Why eating disorders are rife in pop music

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Eating disorders and pop music

Here’s a look at why pop stars find themselves under a lot of pressure regarding body image.

(The Guardian, approx 10 mins reading time)

Lovato isn’t the only music star to have spoken openly about having an eating disorder in recent years. Taylor Swift said she starved herself and excessively exercised as a result of media scrutiny of her body and praise for being a small size from stylists, while Kesha said she also starved herself as she became more famous for fear of becoming “fat”. She told Rolling Stone that she thought: “Pop stars can’t eat food – they can’t be fat”. In his memoir Me, Elton John talked about suffering with bulimia while dealing with the stress of taking out multiple libel writs against the Sun for defamatory stories in the 80s, while Zayn revealed in his memoir that he went for days without eating while feeling a lack of control over his life during his time in One Direction.