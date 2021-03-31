Your evening longread: I tracked down my imposter

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Tracking down imposter

A little shorter than normal, but this piece is quite the read. A lecturer discovers he has an imposter – who even has the same tattoos as him.

(The Guardian, approx 5 mins reading time)

In November 2017, Anna Friedman , a Chicago-based academic with a similar specialism, contacted me. She had received a like on Instagram from an account she thought was interesting. Clicking on the profile, she saw it was a duplicate of her page and that the guy had also made a copy of her website, including her very specific biography, but under his own name. When she looked at his profile on academia.edu , she instantly realised that his bio was a copy of mine; the papers he’d supposedly written were actually by me.