Your evening longread: The rise and fall of a double agent

Double agent

The story of Cameron Ortis, who was privy to the inner workings of Canada’s national security… and so in a prime position to exploit the situation.

(The Walrus, approx 19 mins reading time)

In Ramos’s emails, the FBI found a classified memo prepared by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The file had intelligence on Ramos himself, information that would have been invaluable in his attempts to elude investigators—information Ramos should never have possessed. The list of individuals, worldwide, with access to such a memo wasn’t long. The discovery set off a mole hunt inside the upper echelons of Canadian national security that would lead to the Ottawa condo of one of the country’s most senior intelligence officials. In September 2019, the RCMP arrested one of their own: Cameron Ortis.