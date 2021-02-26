Your evening longread: Alice Cooper on making rock n'roll in Detroit

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Alice Cooper

The veteran rocker has a new album out celebrating the city of Detroit.

(The Guardian, approx 10 mins reading time)

Rock history has lionised the Five and the Stooges for obvious reasons: the former brought political radicalism into rock’n’roll, helped inspire punk and metal, and – at their best – fulfilled their promise of melding free jazz and hard rock; the latter were the reductio ad absurdum of teenage alienation, and the launchpad for Iggy Pop. But the story of Detroit rock’n’roll is also about Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels, the Rationals, Scott Richardson, Bob Seger Ted Nugent , and the musicians who became glam rock stars later on: Cooper and Suzi Quatro . It is also about how white kids in what was, by the standards of 1960s America, a racially integrated city, took the soul music of the city’s Motown label and slowly absorbed its lessons until they were playing something completely different.