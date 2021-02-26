#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 26 February 2021
Advertisement

Your evening longread: Alice Cooper on making rock n'roll in Detroit

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Friday 26 Feb 2021, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,112 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5366430
Image: Shutterstock/Craig Sterken
Image: Shutterstock/Craig Sterken

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Alice Cooper

The veteran rocker has a new album out celebrating the city of Detroit. 

(The Guardian, approx 10 mins reading time)

Rock history has lionised the Five and the Stooges for obvious reasons: the former brought political radicalism into rock’n’roll, helped inspire punk and metal, and – at their best – fulfilled their promise of melding free jazz and hard rock; the latter were the reductio ad absurdum of teenage alienation, and the launchpad for Iggy Pop. But the story of Detroit rock’n’roll is also about Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels, the Rationals, Scott Richardson, Bob SegerTed Nugent, and the musicians who became glam rock stars later on: Cooper and Suzi Quatro. It is also about how white kids in what was, by the standards of 1960s America, a racially integrated city, took the soul music of the city’s Motown label and slowly absorbed its lessons until they were playing something completely different.

Read all the Evening Longreads here> 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie