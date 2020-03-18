Your evening longread: How UFOs became an obsession

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy. With the news cycle dominated by the coronavirus situation, we know it can be hard to take your mind off what’s happening.

So we want to bring you an interesting read every weekday evening to help transport you somewhere else.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

How UFOs became a US obsession

In the 1940s, a man named Kenneth Arnold was flying in Washington when he spotted nine objects flying in formation through the air. What he saw sparked the US’s UFO obsession.

(Wired, approx 15mins reading time)