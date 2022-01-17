#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -2°C Monday 17 January 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 17 Jan 2022, 9:01 PM
1 hour ago 4,052 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5657432

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

5808 Flowers For Ashling Flowers laid outside the Dáil in Dublin today in memory of Ashling Murphy. Source: Rollingnews.ie

  • Schools have been asked to observe a minute’s silence in memory of Ashling Murphy, who will be laid to rest tomorrow. 
  • Gardaí issued a description of a man they are seeking information about in Tullamore as they urged the public to stop sharing unverified speculation from WhatsApp and social media.  
  • Health officials reported 6,329 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 4,810 additional positive antigen tests registered through the HSE website.
  • The HSE issued a warning about unregulated crisis pregnancy services which present themselves as unbiased but have an anti-abortion stance.
  • A WHO Special Envoy said that the world is coming into a “turning point” with Covid-19, but that it will not be plain sailing in the weeks ahead.
  • Organisers of an online vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy have described how a man crashed the Zoom event and exposed himself and appeared to masturbate.
  • Independent TD Verona Murphy criticised scenes at Wexford County Council after a standing ovation was provided for the local authority’s embattled chief executive. 
  • The Foreign Affairs Minister ordered an investigation into a gathering of his officials in June 2020.
  • A statement by former Minister of State Lucinda Creighton about Lisa Smith’s bid to have ISIS membership charges against her dismissed was “a blatant contempt of court”, her defence lawyers told the Special Criminal Court.

INTERNATIONAL

first-full-moon-of-2022 The full moon captured behind the Balmoral Clock in Edinburgh, Scotland this evening. Source: PA

#TONGA: The Pacific island nation of Tonga remains virtually cut off from the rest of the world after a massive volcanic blast that crippled communications and stalled emergency relief efforts.

#NO 10: UK ministers are setting out a flurry of policies, under the title Operation Red Meat, which are designed to revive Boris Johnson’s fortunes as he faces continuing anger over “partygate” allegations.

#RICH: The world’s ten wealthiest men doubled their fortunes during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic as poverty and inequality soared.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

#TENNIS: Novak Djokovic arrived in his native Serbia after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open tennis title. 

PARTING SHOT

Tonga, the Pacific Island nation that suffered a volcano explosion at the weekend, remains virtually cut off from the rest of the world as a result of a film of ash and downed phone and internet lines.

The BBC’s visual journalism team have pulled together available satellite images of the eruption and outlined its impacts around the world over the past couple of days. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie