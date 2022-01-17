Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Flowers laid outside the Dáil in Dublin today in memory of Ashling Murphy. Source: Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

The full moon captured behind the Balmoral Clock in Edinburgh, Scotland this evening. Source: PA

#TONGA: The Pacific island nation of Tonga remains virtually cut off from the rest of the world after a massive volcanic blast that crippled communications and stalled emergency relief efforts.

#NO 10: UK ministers are setting out a flurry of policies, under the title Operation Red Meat, which are designed to revive Boris Johnson’s fortunes as he faces continuing anger over “partygate” allegations.

#RICH: The world’s ten wealthiest men doubled their fortunes during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic as poverty and inequality soared.

#TENNIS: Novak Djokovic arrived in his native Serbia after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open tennis title.

PARTING SHOT

Tonga, the Pacific Island nation that suffered a volcano explosion at the weekend, remains virtually cut off from the rest of the world as a result of a film of ash and downed phone and internet lines.

The BBC’s visual journalism team have pulled together available satellite images of the eruption and outlined its impacts around the world over the past couple of days.