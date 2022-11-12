Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

A protester at a Cost of Living Coalition demonstration in Dublin Source: PA

Protests led by the Cost of Living Coalition took place across the country

took place across the country The Irish rugby team defeated Fiji at home, with five tries in a 35-17 win

Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin has said that there is a “crying need” for hope and atonement in the face of revelations about abuse in the Catholic Church

The leader of the Spiritans apologised after Gardaí confirmed that they have received a number of allegations of abuse relating to the religious order

relating to the religious order The PSNI launched an investigation following the sudden death of a two-year-old boy

WORLD

Source: PA

#UKRAINE: Ukrainian police and broadcasters have returned to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops

#USA: Joe Biden’s Democrats appear poised to retain control of the Senate as counting in the midterm elections continues

Advertisement

#IRAN: State security forces have killed at least 326 people in a crackdown on nationwide protests since Mahsa Amini’s death in custody, Iran Human Rights has said

#COP27: Hundreds of activists staged a protest at Sharm El-Sheikh today, calling on industrialised countries to to bear the financial brunt of climate change

PARTING SHOT

Activists in Dublin today urged the Irish government to reflect on the country’s own history of famine, as they called for more action to help countries facing food shortages exacerbated by climate change.

Campaigners held a protest at the Irish Famine Memorial statues in Dublin during the Global Day Of Climate Action.

The action was organised as governments continue to debate how they tackle global warming at the COP27 summit in Egypt.

Source: Maxwell's