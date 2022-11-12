Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UKRAINE: Ukrainian police and broadcasters have returned to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops
#USA: Joe Biden’s Democrats appear poised to retain control of the Senate as counting in the midterm elections continues
#IRAN: State security forces have killed at least 326 people in a crackdown on nationwide protests since Mahsa Amini’s death in custody, Iran Human Rights has said
#COP27: Hundreds of activists staged a protest at Sharm El-Sheikh today, calling on industrialised countries to to bear the financial brunt of climate change
PARTING SHOT
Activists in Dublin today urged the Irish government to reflect on the country’s own history of famine, as they called for more action to help countries facing food shortages exacerbated by climate change.
Campaigners held a protest at the Irish Famine Memorial statues in Dublin during the Global Day Of Climate Action.
The action was organised as governments continue to debate how they tackle global warming at the COP27 summit in Egypt.
