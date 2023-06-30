Advertisement

Friday 30 June 2023
# evening fix
Here's what happened today: Friday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

a-sign-for-the-rte-television-studios-in-donnybrook-near-dublin-in-the-republic-of-ireland-the-director-general-of-rte-has-been-suspended-amid-a-controversy-over-the-national-broadcasters-misreport Alamy Stock Photo Three former RTÉ executives could face questioning next Wednesday. Alamy Stock Photo

  • The National Union of Journalists backed a proposal to publish the salaries of the top 100 earners in RTÉ
  • The Oireachtas Media Committee said it will invite Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly to answer questions from TDs and Senators
  • The number of homeless people once again reached a record high, with 12,441 experiencing homelessness in May 2023
  • Former deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála Paul Hyde was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to breaches of planning laws
  • Ammunition technical officers carried out “controlled explosions” on devices found wrapped in Pride flags, outside a number of homes in Portrush, Co Antrim, last night, including that of an Alliance Party Councillor
  • A former Christian Brother who indecently assaulted five schoolboys almost 50 years ago was jailed for three years and two months
  • Water service workers held strike action at ten local authorities across the country

WORLD

embedded8239d188003d4c98a14ab73188f18037 PA images Riots in France PA images

#BRAZIL Former far-right Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is likely to be banned from politics in the country for eight years by its highest court

#US The US Supreme Court has ruled that some private businesses can refuse service to same-sex couples for religious reasons, in a landmark erosion of anti-discrimination laws

#FRANCE France’s interior ministry has said that bus and tram services will be halted nationwide at 9pm tonight, and sales of large fireworks banned, in order to quash violent protests sparked by the killing of a teenager by police

#AUSTRALIA Australia has become one of the first countries in the world to allow the use of MDMA and magic mushrooms for medical treatment, in a bid to tackle certain mental health conditions

PARTING SHOT

058New HMV Shop Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

THE HMV SHOP 12

THE HMV SHOP 04

HMV has opened its first new Irish store in more than a decade on Dublin’s Henry Street.

The music retailer pulled out of Ireland in 2016.

