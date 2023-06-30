Here's what happened today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.
#BRAZIL Former far-right Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is likely to be banned from politics in the country for eight years by its highest court
#US The US Supreme Court has ruled that some private businesses can refuse service to same-sex couples for religious reasons, in a landmark erosion of anti-discrimination laws
#FRANCE France’s interior ministry has said that bus and tram services will be halted nationwide at 9pm tonight, and sales of large fireworks banned, in order to quash violent protests sparked by the killing of a teenager by police
#AUSTRALIA Australia has become one of the first countries in the world to allow the use of MDMA and magic mushrooms for medical treatment, in a bid to tackle certain mental health conditions
HMV has opened its first new Irish store in more than a decade on Dublin’s Henry Street.
The music retailer pulled out of Ireland in 2016.
