Here's what happened today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#TICK TOK, TIKTOK: Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, battled for the survival of the hugely popular video-sharing app in the United States today as he faced skeptical Washington lawmakers over the company’s alleged ties to the Chinese government
#LONDON: A wealthy Nigerian politician and his wife are facing jail for an organ-harvesting plot involving a UK hospital following a landmark trial
#UKRAINE: Ukraine has said it “will take advantage” of Russian fatigue in the city of Bakhmut “very soon”
It was a blustery day across the country today, with a Status Yellow gale warning for the south-west coast.
In Cork, city council personnel, firefighters and Gardaí led efforts to clean up Barrack Street after isolated high winds saw rubbish, cables, roof slates, and even a sheet of corrugated iron left scattered around.
