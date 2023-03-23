Here's what happened today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie People out walking as waves crash against the shore in Poolbeg Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

A jury returned a verdict of not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in the trial of a man who beat Jasmine McMonagle to death

by reason of diminished responsibility in the trial of a man who beat Jasmine McMonagle to death A teenager who took part in what a judge termed a “savage attack” that left 17-year-old Alanna Quinn Idris blind in one eye was sentenced to four and a half years in prison

that left 17-year-old Alanna Quinn Idris blind in one eye was sentenced to four and a half years in prison University Hospital Waterford closed to all visitors “due to an outbreak” of Covid-19

to all visitors “due to an outbreak” of Covid-19 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he was disappointed the DUP has chosen not to return to Stormont following the vote in the House of Commons yesterday on the Windsor Framework

said that he was disappointed the DUP has chosen not to return to Stormont following the vote in the House of Commons yesterday on the Windsor Framework The Labour Party submitted a motion of no confidence in the Government, following its decision not to extend the ban on evictions

in the Government, following its decision not to extend the ban on evictions Gardaí said almost 200 people were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol over St Patrick’s weekend

were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol over St Patrick’s weekend Protesters disrupted an address by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan where he said the “politics of division” will not work for the climate crisis

disrupted an address by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan where he said the “politics of division” will not work for the climate crisis A popular hiking trail on Lugnaquilla, Co Wicklow, was closed to the public after the landowner was allegedly assaulted on the route

on Lugnaquilla, Co Wicklow, was closed to the public after the landowner was allegedly assaulted on the route An Bord Pleanála refused planning permission to over 1,000 homes planned for Baldoyle in Dublin 13

WORLD

Alamy TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chou listens as Cathy McMorris Rogers, the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, makes her opening statement Alamy

#TICK TOK, TIKTOK: Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, battled for the survival of the hugely popular video-sharing app in the United States today as he faced skeptical Washington lawmakers over the company’s alleged ties to the Chinese government

Advertisement

#LONDON: A wealthy Nigerian politician and his wife are facing jail for an organ-harvesting plot involving a UK hospital following a landmark trial

#UKRAINE: Ukraine has said it “will take advantage” of Russian fatigue in the city of Bakhmut “very soon”

PARTING SHOT

Sasko Lazarov A cyclist braves the weather on the South Wall in Dublin Sasko Lazarov

It was a blustery day across the country today, with a Status Yellow gale warning for the south-west coast.

In Cork, city council personnel, firefighters and Gardaí led efforts to clean up Barrack Street after isolated high winds saw rubbish, cables, roof slates, and even a sheet of corrugated iron left scattered around.