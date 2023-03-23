Ukraine vows to 'take advantage' of Russian fatigue in battle for Bakhmut 'very soon'

UKRAINE HAS SAID it “will take advantage” of Russian fatigue in the city of Bakhmut “very soon”.

Russian and Ukrainian forces have invested heavily in the battle for Bakhmut, even though analysts say the city carries little strategic value.

Kyiv says the battle for the industrial town, which had a pre-war population of around 70,000 people, is key to holding back Russian forces along the entire eastern front.

Bakhmut has virtually emptied of civilians over months of fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces for the town.

Russian forces have posted steady gains towards capturing Bakhmut in recent months.

The head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said this week that his forces were in control of around 70 percent of the city, and a Russian aide in the wider Donetsk region said the city was “practically surrounded”.

However, a senior Ukrainian military commander today said that a counter-attack could be launched soon against “exhausted” Russian forces near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the stage for the longest battle of Moscow’s invasion.

“The aggressor has not given up hope of taking Bakhmut at all costs despite losses in manpower and equipment. Russia’s main fighting force on this front is the Wagner mercenary group,” said the commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, Oleksandr Syrsky.

“Sparing nothing, they are losing significant strength and becoming exhausted. Very soon we will take advantage of this opportunity, like we did near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balakliya and Kupiansk,” he added, referring to succesful counter-offensives last year.

Syrsky’s assessment of the fighting comes one day after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced he had visited Ukrainian forces near the Bakhmut frontline.

