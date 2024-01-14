Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Met Éireann has issued a number of yellow weather warnings for ice and low temperatures across the country for tonight and tomorrow morning.

for ice and low temperatures across the country for tonight and tomorrow morning. Two men have died following two separate road incidents in Dublin and Co Kildare since yesterday evening.

in Dublin and Co Kildare since yesterday evening. The Journal revealed how a 36-year Garda veteran was forced to sign on to the dole upon retirement due to a bureaucratic anomaly.

upon retirement due to a bureaucratic anomaly. 3,700 or so apartments owned by Ireland’s biggest landlord could soon be put up for sale, along with the rest of the company.

could soon be put up for sale, along with the rest of the company. In an interview with The Journal, Sinn Féin’s foreign affairs spokesperson Matt Carthy spoke of what could be expected in the foreign affairs brief if Sinn Féin enters government after the next election. Carthy said a united Ireland will happen ‘quicker than people think’.

will happen ‘quicker than people think’. Cabinet Minister Jack Chambers has shared that he is gay, in a post on his Instagram account. Chambers wrote: “it’s important for me to be true to myself firstly – and to you all in my public service role.”

INTERNATIONAL

Donald Trump speaks to volunteers at Hotel Fort Des Moines in Des Moines, Iowa yesterday Alamy Alamy

#MIDDLE EAST: The Israel-Hamas war entered its 100th day as Netanyahu says the Hague won’t stop his country’s military campaign.

#HOSTAGES: The sister of a UK national who remains hostage amid the conflict in the Middle East has warned “there is no more time” for those captured, and called for their release.

#IOWA CAUCUS: The US presidential election heats up as Iowa’s sub-zero temperatures will test Trump’s vote.

Advertisement

#TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have freed two journalists who spent more than a year behind bars for covering the death of Mahsa Amini, which sparked months-long nationwide protests.

#CHANNEL DEATHS: Five people died overnight and a sixth is in critical condition today after trying to reach Britain from northern France in freezing temperatures. The fatalities were the first reported migrant deaths on the Channel in 2024.

PARTING SHOT

Denmark’s King Frederik X and Queen Mary wave from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen today Martin Meissner / AP Martin Meissner / AP / AP

Queen Margrethe is escorted by the Guard Hussar Regiment’s Mounted Squadron in the gold carriage from Amalienborg Castle to Christiansborg Castle Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix/AP Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix/AP / Ritzau Scanpix/AP

Frederik X King was proclaimed King of Denmark today after his mother, Queen Margrethe II, formally signed her abdication.

Huge crowds turned out in Copenhagen to celebrate the throne passing from a beloved monarch to her popular son.

Margrethe, 83, is the first Danish monarch to voluntarily relinquish the throne in nearly 900 years.

With reporting from Press Association.