EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the give biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #HOMELESSNESS The number of people living in emergency accommodation rose last month to 13,841. According to the latest figures, 9,671 adults and a 4,170 children were in emergency accommodation in February.

2. #CRYPTO FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a cryptocurrency fraud that a prosecutor has described as one of the biggest financial frauds in the US.

3. #HOUSING FOR ALL The Government fell 2,680 homes shy of their social and affordable housing targets for last year.

4. #GAZA The United Nations Human Rights Chief has said that the starvation experienced by Palestinians and Gaza could amount to a war crime.

5. #ROSSCAHILL Four people have been arrested by gardaí investigating a suspected arson attack on a hotel earmarked for asylum seekers in Co Galway.