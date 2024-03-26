Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Three people died following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Mayo.
- There was further tragedy in Mayo when two people died following a house fire overnight.
- Dublin Airport urged passengers to travel by taxi or public transport this weekend as its car parks will be full this Easter bank holiday.
- A Kerry businessman charged over the country’s largest-ever crystal meth seizure was denied bail in the High Court.
- Gardaí said their new uniform is leaving them cool under the collar.
- Garda Commissioner Drew Harris also defended issuing “a letter of congratulations” to a suspended garda.
- Sinn Féin said it wants Hate Speech bill scrapped – but wouldn’t say why TDs voted for it last year.
- Following some pushback from within Fine Gael and from opposition parties, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she has taken on board concerns and hopes to publish amendments to the proposed hate speech legislation soon.
- A court heard that US tourist Stephen Termini suffered “five life-threatening injuries” when he was attacked by three youths in Dublin city centre last year.
INTERNATIONAL
#MARYLAND There have been no confirmed fatalities as a search and rescue mission is underway after a bridge in the US city of Baltimore collapsed into the Patapsco River when a large cargo ship collided with it.
#GAZA: Seven people drowned in the Mediterranean trying to reach aid airdropped into Gaza, the territory’s health ministry had said.
#CAP TALKS EU member states have agreed to relax some eco-friendly requirements under the bloc’s common agricultural policy (CAP) in a new bid to pacify months-long protests by farmers.
PARTING SHOT
The price of everything from the pint of plain to a Harp is set to get even more expensive.
International alcohol distributor Diageo will increase the price of its draught beers by 6c.
Alongside Guinness and Harp, the other drinks affected are Carlsberg, Hop House 13, Smithwicks and Rockshore.
Meanwhile, Guinness 0.0, the non-alcoholic version, will go up by 9c.
The hikes will come into effect on 19 April.
