Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Spring and Summer at the National Concert Hall is set to see a series of family concerts featuring live screenings of popular children’s stories, live orchestra, puppetry and animation. Mark Stedman Mark Stedman

INTERNATIONAL

A container ship rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

#MARYLAND There have been no confirmed fatalities as a search and rescue mission is underway after a bridge in the US city of Baltimore collapsed into the Patapsco River when a large cargo ship collided with it.

#GAZA: Seven people drowned in the Mediterranean trying to reach aid airdropped into Gaza, the territory’s health ministry had said.

#CAP TALKS EU member states have agreed to relax some eco-friendly requirements under the bloc’s common agricultural policy (CAP) in a new bid to pacify months-long protests by farmers.

PARTING SHOT

The price of everything from the pint of plain to a Harp is set to get even more expensive.

International alcohol distributor Diageo will increase the price of its draught beers by 6c.

Alongside Guinness and Harp, the other drinks affected are Carlsberg, Hop House 13, Smithwicks and Rockshore.

Meanwhile, Guinness 0.0, the non-alcoholic version, will go up by 9c.

The hikes will come into effect on 19 April.