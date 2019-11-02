This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Event Guide: One of the world's tallest ships in Dublin and other interesting things to see and do

There is no shortage of things to do this weekend.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 2 Nov 2019, 7:45 AM
The Libertad arriving at Dublin Port on Friday.
Image: SON Photographic
Image: SON Photographic

THE MID-TERM break may be coming to an end, but there are still plenty of events taking place across the country if you need to occupy the last few days before kids head back to school.  

Although the weather doesn’t seem great, there are plenty of things to do for those who don’t mind leaving the comfort of their homes. 

Whether you want to look up at the sky in Co Mayo or visit a tall ship from Argentina in Dublin, there are no shortage of experiences across the counties over the next couple of days. 

DUBLIN

Name: Argentinian Tall Ship

When: Today and tomorrow 

Where: Sir John Rogerson’s Quay 

What: There’s surely no better way to while away a few hours in Dublin city tomorrow than visiting one of the world’s largest Tall Ships, the Libertad, which sailed into the country yesterday for a five-day visit. 

The ship is an official sail training vessel for the Argentinian Navy and it is the ninth time it has sailed into Irish waters. 

At 340 feet in length, there is no excuse not to want to get a look at this very tall ship. It is free to visit and people are encouraged to head to Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in the city centre from 11am to 4pm today or tomorrow. 

Libertad14 The Argentinian ship arrived into Dublin Port yesterday. Source: SON Photographic

Name: Dún Laoghaire Vinyl Festival 

When: Today and tomorrow 

Where: Different locations around Dún Laoghaire 

What: Although most kids won’t have the same nostalgia for vinyl records as some of their parents, what better time than now to introduce them to an important part of music history. 

Arising from a conversation in a record shop, this festival will feature a host of different events across The Studio at the dlr LexIcon. the National Maritime Museum, the Lighthouse Pub and the Pavillion Theatre, all in the seaside town of Dún Laoghaire.  

There will be a performance from the Sea Shanties with the Howth Singing Circle at 2.30pm today, while later tonight there will be different live music events taking place across the town.

Tomorrow, people will have the opportunity to hear Noel Hogan from The Cranberries discuss the band’s final album released earlier this year called In the End. 

For more details on events at this festival, check out the website

shutterstock_323805542 Celebrate vinyl records in Dún Laoghaire this weekend. Source: Shutterstock/Robin Stewart

MEATH/LOUTH

Name: Púca Festival 

When: Finishing today 

Where: Drogheda and Trim 

What: This was included in our Halloween event guide last week, but the activities are continuing today for those interested in continuing with the spooky spirit. 

In Trim Castle, a food and craft market will be opening up at 3pm for all to enjoy. Later tonight from 6pm until 11pm, the castle grounds will come alive with performances as they have done in previous nights. There will also be music taking place later into the evening. 

Over in Drogheda, a Púca walking parade will be starting today at 3.30pm at the Old Abbey where Kidkast will kick off with an opening performance. The spooky parade will head across the town, stopping at five different points. There will also be plenty of live music later tonight in different places across the town. 

For further details on the last of the Púca events taking place today, visit the website

shutterstock_100075022 The Púca festivities continue in Trim Castle today. Source: Shutterstock/spectrumblue

MAYO

Name: Mayo Dark Sky Festival 

When: Continuing today and tomorrow 

Where: Newport, Mulranny, Ballycroy and Claggan 

What: This exciting festival is in its fourth year of giving people an opportunity to take some time to gaze at the skies and learn more about what goes on beyond the breadth of our vision. 

In Newport, there will be talks in Hotel Newport this morning before a black hole virtual reality experience at 12.30pm. Get your torches ready for 5pm, as there will be some storytelling going on as the darkness approaches. The following day will have further talks from people in the field of astronomy. 

Similar events will be taking place in the other locations in Mayo, along with an exciting planetarium show in the Ballycroy Community Centre and a solar walk at the Bellacragher Boat Club.

Find out about more sky-related events in the full brochure

shutterstock_223350181 Enjoy the Mayo Dark Sky Festival this weekend across the county. Source: Shutterstock/Roxana Bashyrova

OFFALY

Name: Hullabaloo! Offaly’s Children’s Arts Festival 

When: Continuing today 

Where: Birr and Clara 

What: This arts festival for kids is finishing up today but there is still a chance to catch the last few events across the county. 

There will be an upcycling workshop in Clara Library from 10am until 12pm today which gives kids the chance to sew their own memory cushion with their parents or grandparents out of an old t-shirt.

In Birr, there will be two drawing workshops this morning, a rap writing workshop in the afternoon and a comedy improv story writing workshop for kids aged six and up later this evening at 4pm.

Find out more about these events on the festival website

shutterstock_173383925 Get crafty in Offaly this weekend. Source: Shutterstock/Photographee.eu

CORK

Name: Cork and Kerry Indoor Food Market 

When: Continuing today 

Where: Cork City Hall 

What: Taking place in Cork City Hall for the ninth year in a row, this market showcases an impressive variety of produce from across these two Southern two counties.

Cork’s largest annual indoor food market will have over 70 different artisan food and drink stalls along with a cookery demonstration zone featuring delicious recipes from Kevin Dundon and The Happy Pear. 

If you’re more focused on drinks, there will be plenty of beer, whiskey, gin, cider, kombucha and much more to keep you satisfied during the day.

The market will be open from 10am to 6pm today. Visit the website for more details on events. 

shutterstock_335318474 Enjoy artisan food and drinks in Cork today. Source: Shutterstock/Tupungato

WICKLOW

Name: Harbour Bar Toastie Festival 

When: Continuing today and tomorrow 

Where: Bray 

What: You might think a festival is a step too far for those who enjoy a toastie, but this event embraces the delicious food and gives people a chance to enjoy it to its full potential. 

The Harbour Bar’s toastie festival started yesterday and will be continuing today to celebrate in all its cheesy glory. 

The day looks set to be a mixed bag of rain and cloud, but in between the showers why not finish off the cliff walk from Greystones with a nice toastie in celebration, whether you just want a simple ham and cheese or something more varied.

Visit the website for more details.  

shutterstock_514855357 Enjoy a toastie this weekend. Source: Shutterstock/wideonet

