Event Guide: Heading out and about? Here's what is going on this weekend

Artist Spear works as part of the Waterford Walls graffiti and street art festival.

THE WEATHER IS looking promising over the next couple of days and if you have time off, there are plenty of events around the country to while away the weekend.

Between live music in Waterford and some delicious food in Donegal, there’s no excuse not to get out and about.

KERRY

Name: Rose of Tralee

When: Continuing today and tomorrow

What: Whether you’re heading down to see the events in person or just watching on TV, the festivities for the annual Rose of Tralee festival have begun.

Free street performances from Aslan and others will take place over the weekend alongside over 60 hours of free street entertainment throughout the week.

Free science events for kids aged five to 12 will take place tomorrow, and there is something to suit everyone this weekend.

Visit the website for a full list of events.

The 32 Roses and Dáithí Ó Sé ahead of this year's Rose of Tralee. Source: Andres Poveda

DUBLIN

Name: Ireland’s Festival of Nations

When: Today

What: Head to Mountjoy Square Park later today to see a variety of dance and music performers, stallholders and a parade of nations transform the square into a vibrant celebration of diversity.

This event celebrates Ireland’s multiculturalism and will run from 12pm to 5pm. It’s free to attend and will feature representatives from 27 different nationalities.

There will be plenty of activities – such as dance performances from Zouk Dance and Bollywood Fusion.

For more information, visit the website.

Mountjoy Square Park in Co Dublin. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Name: Drawing Dublin

When: Today and tomorrow

What: Take some time to wander St Stephen’s Green and test out your artistic skills this weekend at a drawing tour of cultural heritage.

This event will involve drawing the numerous sculptures and statues around the park and learning the history behind them. Bring a notebook as you’ll need it to sketch and jot down stories about Dublin’s community, culture and history.

For more details, visit the website.

People in St Stephen's Green. Source: Leah Farrell

MAYO

Name: Foxford Riverfest

When: Continuing today and tomorrow

What: This exciting nature and fishing festival will have plenty of activities to keep the whole family occupied. There will be everything from angling to children’s activities, arts and crafts and outdoor science experiments.

Whether you’re interested in cookery, falconry or listening to buskers, Foxford has it all covered this weekend.

This event is taking place as part of Heritage Week which finishes tomorrow. Visit the website for more details.

A hawk used in falconry. Source: Shutterstock/Jiri Vondrous

WATERFORD

Name: Waterford Walls International Street Arts Festival

When: Continuing today and tomorrow

What: Aspiring art critics unite at this exciting celebration of all things street art. Street artists from around the world are invited to Waterford to paint the city’s walls with large-scale works of art.

There will be live painting events along with a family programme of activities including live music, guided art trails and expert panel talks.

Visit the website for more details.

One of the street art murals for the festival in Waterford. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Name: Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival

When: Continuing today and tomorrow

What: The 25th annual Bluegrass Festival takes place in the picturesque fishing village of Dunmore East.

Fans of blues and country music are heading to the right place as a whole host of artists will be playing nearly 40 free gigs throughout the village over the next couple of days.

Acts such as The 19th Street Band, Liz Moriondo and Raglan Rodeo will all be taking to the stage during the festival.

For further details, visit the website.

The 19th Street Band who will be performing in Dunmore East this weekend. Source: Mike Landsman

DONEGAL

Name: A Taste of Donegal Food Festival

When: Continuing today and tomorrow

What: This exciting food event features some of Ireland’s best known chefs including Neven Maguire, Edward Hayden and Catherine Fulvio.



Over 120 food exhibitors will be heading to Donegal Town for the weekend and there will be plenty of cookery demonstrations and entertainment to keep people occupied over the weekend.

For full details, check out the programme of events.

Neven Maguire will be doing a cookery demonstration this weekend in Donegal. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland