Gardaí renew appeal for 17-year-old girl missing since last Saturday

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl who is missing from Dublin.

Evigena Filaj is missing from the Rathfarnham area. She was last seen on 12 October at 9.50am.

She is described as being 5’2″ in height and of slim build, with brown eyes and black hair.

When last seen, she was wearing light-blue jeans, black boots and a light-pink jumper.

Anyone who has seen Evigena or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.