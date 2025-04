A POTENTIALLY EXPLOSIVE military device reported missing in Co Wicklow has been safely recovered, gardaí have confirmed, following a public appeal for information.

The live ammunition – a white illumination (ILLUM) round typically used by the Defence Forces to light up areas during night operations – was spotted near a walking trail on Lugnaquilla mountain in the Glen of Imaal.

It measures around 30cm in length and weighs approximately 3.1kg.

A reference image of the ordnance. An Garda Síochána An Garda Síochána

A member of the public first noticed the ordnance, which was partially buried and appeared to have been there for some time.

However, when the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team went to retrieve the round, it was no longer there, a security source said.

It is possible that the casing may still contain explosive and incendiary material, in which case it poses a risk of exploding and would be “significant risk” to the public.

The area where it was first spotted is part of a designated military Range Danger Zone along Route 2, regularly used by the Defence Forces for artillery training and UN peacekeeping preparation.

Following the appeal, the device has now been located and recovered.