800 more gardaí to be recruited in 2022

THERE WILL BE an additional 800 gardaí recruited to the force next year, the Public Expenditure Minister has confirmed.

Michael McGrath outlined a number of measures for gardaí as part of the 2022 Budget announced this afternoon by McGrath and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

In addition, 400 Garda civilian staff will be recruited next year. McGrath said these additional members show a “further commitment” to prioritising “visible policing in both rural and urban communities”.

€28.1 million will be put towards bringing in these 1,200 new employees.

The minister also announced a €6.7 million allocation in 2022 for the recently launched Youth Justice Strategy aimed to set up programmes and early interventions for young people.

He also announced a funding package to extend legal aid for victims of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence and also fund awareness campaigns.

He said there will also be more funding to help “give An Garda Síochána the tools they need to help victims and punish those responsible”.

He said there would be extra funding to progress a modernisation programme for the courts system and improvements in the prison service.