Consultancy firm EY announces creation of 900 new jobs on island of Ireland

CONSULTANCY FIRM EY has announced the creation of 900 new jobs on the island of Ireland.

550 positions will be for experienced hires and 350 will be filled by new university graduates.

The company said it is its intention to fill the 550 experienced roles as soon as possible.

It added that the majority of the 350 university graduates who were offered roles in EY for this financial year are now in the process of being onboarded, with the remainder due to take up their new roles over the coming months.

Candidates will be recruited to fill a variety of roles across EY’s core areas of tax, audit, corporate finance and consulting, as well as in areas including technology consulting, digital and emerging technology, data analytics, cyber security, sustainability and law.

“Our plan to increase our current headcount on the island of Ireland from 4,200 to 5,100 people is hugely exciting for us,” EY Ireland managing partner Frank O’Keeffe said.

“Strong client demand for our services gives us confidence to continue with our ambitious growth plans. We’re seeking to recruit the brightest and most diverse talent across a host of disciplines to join our brilliant teams,” O’Keeffe said.

EY today reported record revenues to the end of June 2022 €536 million to the end of June 2022, up from €425 million in the previous financial year.