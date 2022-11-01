Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 1 November 2022
Advertisement

Consultancy firm EY announces creation of 900 new jobs on island of Ireland

550 positions will be for experienced hires and 350 will be filled by new university graduates.

16 minutes ago 1,450 Views 1 Comment
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CONSULTANCY FIRM EY has announced the creation of 900 new jobs on the island of Ireland.

550 positions will be for experienced hires and 350 will be filled by new university graduates. 

The company said it is its intention to fill the 550 experienced roles as soon as possible.

It added that the majority of the 350 university graduates who were offered roles in EY for this financial year are now in the process of being onboarded, with the remainder due to take up their new roles over the coming months. 

Candidates will be recruited to fill a variety of roles across EY’s core areas of tax, audit, corporate finance and consulting, as well as in areas including technology consulting, digital and emerging technology, data analytics, cyber security, sustainability and law. 

“Our plan to increase our current headcount on the island of Ireland from 4,200 to 5,100 people is hugely exciting for us,” EY Ireland managing partner Frank O’Keeffe said. 

“Strong client demand for our services gives us confidence to continue with our ambitious growth plans. We’re seeking to recruit the brightest and most diverse talent across a host of disciplines to join our brilliant teams,” O’Keeffe said. 

EY today reported record revenues to the end of June 2022 €536 million to the end of June 2022, up from €425 million in the previous financial year. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie